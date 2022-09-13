MCLOUD — The Ada High School softball team played sound defense, got good pitching from Bradi Odom and edged Stroud 2-1 Saturday in the championship game of the 2022 McLoud Invitational Tournament.
The Lady Cougars improved to 14-6 after claiming the title at the McLoud tournament for the second straight year. The tough Stroud club dropped to 17-6.
“We played well Saturday and played error-free softball,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong. “Stroud has a good team. I’m proud of the girls. They did all the little things right. Hopefully, we can build off this weekend and continue to improve.
Ada had blanked Holdenville 7-0 in a pool-play game on Friday.
The Lady Cougars traveled to Mount St. Mary on Monday and host local foe Tupelo at 5:30 p.m. today.
Ada 2, Stroud 1
Ada manufactured single runs in the top of the first and third innings.
Abbey Strong led off the game with a base hit and Ariana Munoz followed with a bunt single to put runners at first and second.
After Strong stole third, she raced home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bradi Odom to put the locals on top 1-0.
After the Lady Cougars stranded runners at second and third in the top of the second, Stroud scored its lone run in the bottom of the second on a run-scoring hit by Carly Deleon that knotted the score at 1-1.
In the top of the third inning, Munoz led off with a double, went to third on a fly out by Odom and raced home on a groundout by Jakobi Williams.
Ada collected eight hits in the game and stranded eight base runners.
Munoz, Tyley Dotson and Karsyn Woods all had two hits each to pace the Ada offense.
Deleon had two of six Stroud hits in the contest.
Odom turned in a solid outing from the circle for Ada. She struck out one, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one run in the complete-game outing.
Ada 7, Holdenville 0
Bradi Odom tossed a four-inning, no-hitter for the Lady Cougars. She struck out four and walked three in the stellar performance.
Ada managed just three total hits, led by Trenity Duvall, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Odom supplied a double and drove in two runs for Ada.
The Lady Cougars scored all their runs in the bottom of the second inning. They also took advantage of four Holdenville errors and four walks and a hit batter by a combined three Holdenville hurlers.
