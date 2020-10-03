The Ada Lady Cougars were sloppy early, scratched their way back from a big deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 12-8 home loss to Seminole Thursday night.
Seminole improved to 14-12 on the year, while Ada dropped to 13-16. The Lady Cougars have now lost nine of their past 10 games — six of them by four runs or less.
The Lady Chieftains erupted for seven runs in the top of the third inning and grabbed an 11-1 lead.
That’s when the Lady Cougars begin chipping away.
Ada scored two runs in the bottom of the third and single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth and the Lady Cougars trailed 12-6 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Chardoney Stick led off the seventh with a base hit and nine-hole hitter Elsa Munoz followed with a double to left field.
After two popouts to second base, Amaya Frizell reached on an error in the Seminole outfield allowing both runners to score to get Ada within 12-8. But the third popout to second ended the AHS rally.
There were 15 errors in the contest — eight by Seminole and seven by Ada.
The Ada offense produced seven hits by seven different players. Munoz and Jakobi Williams both hit doubles for Ada. Frizell, Williams, Trenity Duvall, and Stick all had RBIs.
Seminole piled up 10 hits, led by Addison Hill who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Lauren Allen finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Kaitlyn Matthews cracked a double. Sienna Deatherage went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Stick was stuck with the pitching loss for Ada. After the rough start, she was strong over the final four innings, allowing just one run on two hits during that span. Only five of Seminole’s 12 runs were earned.
Deatherage held on for the pitching victory. She struck out two, walked three, hit a batter and allowed no earned runs.
It was the final home game for the Lady Cougars. Ada’s last regular-season contest is Monday at Noble. The two teams will play one varsity contest at 5 p.m.
The Lady Cougars will travel to Coweta next Wednesday for a Class 5A Regional Tournament. Ada meets Bishop Kelly at noon and the host Lady Tigers will meet the loser of that contest at 2 p.m. and the winner at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.