The Ada High School baseball team couldn’t quite overcome nine errors in a tough 6-5 loss to Class A No. 5 Wright City in eight innings in the first of four games played in a festival Friday at Cougar Field.
Results of the final three contests — including Sulphur versus Wright City, Roff versus Sulphur and Ada versus Roff — were not available at press time.
Kellan Lindly and Kase Lindly led off the eighth inning with back-to-back singles. Ada catcher Carter Freeland then picked off Kellan Lindly at second base off a nice throw to shortstop Elvis Edwards for the first out of the inning.
Kase Lindly then advanced from first to third base after an errant pickoff move. After E Pennington lined out to Ada third baseman JD Dugan, Kase Lindley scored when Brody Guest reached on another AHS blunder.
The Cougars went down quietly in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Ada scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 4-0 deficit.
Edwards led off with a double and scored on a one-out base hit from Hunter McDonald to get Ada on the scoreboard.
After a walk to Freeland and Reid Samson was hit by a pitch, Ada had loaded the bases. The Cougars scored two runs when Cade Stick reached on a Wright City error that got Ada within 4-3.
Jack Morris then reached on another Lumberjack error — it was the only two errors of the game for the visitors — and Samson scurried home to knot the score at 4-4.
After Andrew Charles drew a two-out walk to again get the bases full of Cougars, Edwards was hit by a pitch from Wright City’s Blake Tuck that forced in the go-ahead run that put the Cougars on top 5-4.
Chandler tied the game at 5-all with another error-aided run in the top of the fourth frame. Only two of the Lions’ six runs were earned.
The Cougars finished with six total hits, led by McDonald who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kase Lindly pace a 12-hit Wright City offense, going 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Guest also had three hits, walked and drove in a run for the Lumberjax and Rayner Beene hit a solo home run to lead off the game.
Edwards pitched seven innings for the Cougars. He struck out two, walked three and allowed two earned runs. Brock Boyles suffered the hard-luck mound loss by tossing the eighth inning.
Been was the winning pitcher in relief for Wright City. He struck out four, walked one and didn’t allow a hit or a run over the final three innings.
Ada returns to action by traveling to North Rock Creek on Monday and hosting Tecumseh on Tuesday at Cougar Field.
