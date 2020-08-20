Ada cancels Carl Albert scrimmage, heads to Elgin Friday

Things can change on a daily — even hourly — basis for high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the case for Ada High School football Wednesday evening.
Ada City Schools athletic director Bryan Harwell announced that the Cougar football team's scrimmage scheduled for tonight at Carl Albert High School had been canceled.
"Thursday's football scrimmage has been canceled due to a member of the CA football team testing positive for COVID," Harwell said. "Out of an abundance of caution we chose to cancel the scrimmage. Our priority has always been the safety of our student/athletes, protecting our season and the beginning of our school year."
Hours later, Harwell made another announcement. The football is now scheduled to travel to Elgin Friday for its first scrimmage of the 2020 preseason.
"The scrimmage will begin with the freshman and JV scrimmaging at 6:00. The varsity will begin immediately afterward," Harwell said.
Ada City Schools are scheduled to begin classes on Aug. 26.
