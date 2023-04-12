Blanchard ace Kaden Felan was too hard to hit — at least on this night.
Felan and the Lions shut out the Ada High School baseball team 10-0 in a five-inning contest Monday at Cougar Field.
Blanchard improved to 18-3 overall and 9-0 in the district, while Ada dropped to 15-5 and 7-3.
The Cougars got another crack at the Lions in a Tuesday night road contest. Ada is now set to compete in the 2023 Roff Spring Baseball Tournament Thursday through Saturday at Tiger Field. Ada will kick off the tournament at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday with a first-round matchup with Class 2A No. 3 Dale.
In another District 4A-2 contest on Monday, Chickasha defeated Byng 7-1 at Stokes Field. Byng dropped to 8-7 overall and 4-4 in the district, while the Fightin’ Chicks improved to 20-3 and stayed atop the 4A-2 standings at 11-0.
The Pirates battled Chickasha again in a Tuesday night road game and return home Thursday for a district matchup with Douglass.
Blanchard 10, Ada 0
Ada’s best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the first inning when Carter Freeland and Reid Samson drew back-to-back two-out walks. However, Ada courtesy runner Andrew Charles was thrown out at third base to end the inning.
Felan then retired 10 consecutive AHS batters before Jack Morris walked with one out in the bottom of the fifth and final inning. The game ended on a double play.
Felan struck out five and walked three in five solid innings for the visitors.
Blanchard finished with nine hits in the contest, led by Coric Piece who went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Brayson Carter and Jaxon Heard both finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored.
C Howe had a base hit and scored three runs for the Lions.
Chickasha 7, Byng 1
Byng got its lone run in the bottom of the first when Cooper McCage led off with a double. He scurried over to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Mason Carter and then scored on a groundout back to the pitcher by Kendon Wood to put the Pirates up 1-0.
Chickasha hurler L Bryan held Byng scoreless over the final six innings. He struck out 11, walked just two and allowed five hits and the lone run in a complete-game performance.
Freshman Preston Welch had two of Byng’s hits. Carter and Naaman Lee also had base knocks for the hosts.
Braxton Givens led an eight-hit Blanchard offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Joe Victery went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Logan Palesano finished 2-for-4 with a double.
Naaman Lee absorbed the mound loss for Byng. He walked one and allowed four earned runs in three innings.
