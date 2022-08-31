MARIETTA — Ada sophomore Peyton Beans Factor cracked the Top 10 and teams from Byng dominated at the Red River Challenge cross country meet in Marietta last Saturday.
Factor cross the finish line in 14:28.16 against some of the top female runners in this region.
The Lady Pirates dominated the meet with a team total of 34. Madill was second at 56, host Marietta was third at 71 and tradition-rich Plainview was fourth at 81. The Lady Cougars settled in at the No. 5 spot with 120 points.
The Byng boys, despite being without top runner Lawrence Coleman, finished runner-up to powerhouse Plainview. The Indians captured the championship with 28 points and Byng followed at 52. Madill and Kingston both tied for third with 111 points. Ada was sixth at 154.
“It was a good start to the season for us,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer. “We wanted to set the tone for the season and they did just that.”
GIRLS
Byng junior Cadence Carlos picked up right where she left off after a stellar sophomore year, finishing second in 13:09.92.
Madill freshman Yadira Barbosa won the meet with a time of 12:54.71.
The Lady Pirates would get six runners in the Top 15.
Byng newcomer Ava Thompson, a freshman, finished sixth in 14:09.81. Junior Brylee Baird was seventh in 15:10.75. Two more BHS freshmen — Lani Meyers and Chloe Gains — finished 12th (14:31.03) and 14th (14:32.13). Another cross country newcomer, junior softball and basketball standout Alona Cooper, finished 14th at her first-ever meet in 14:36.04.
“Alona and Ava, who had never run a cross country meet and they stepped up and ran great for the team,” Sawyer said. “We’ve still got some things to work on, but after this first meet, we are looking strong and up for any challenge.”
Sophomore EllaBabe Fisher nearly cracked the Top 20 for Ada. She finished 21st with a time of 15:25.84. Juniors Isabella King and McKayla Rios followed at 38th and 39th.
BOYS
Byng freshman Zeke Griffin paced the Pirates with a fifth-place finish in a time of 18:13.82. Kingston senior Brycen Ward was the top medalist, winning the 5K run in 17:11.49.
Byng had three other runners crack the Top 15.
Sophomore Gage Streater finished eighth in 18:43.09. Freshman Dallas Abbott landed in the 13th spot in 19:07.60 and junior A.J. Herrera followed at 15th in 19:11.60.
“We have a big group of freshmen and a great group of upperclassmen that stepped up well (at the meet),” Sawyer said. “We need to get healthy and work on a few things, but both teams are looking at being contenders for the state title this year.”
Ada senior Jose Palma just missed a Top 20 finish. He ended up 21st in 19:32.44. Junior Caden Mitchell, after falling during Ada’s first meet of the season in Holdenville, rebounded nicely in Marietta. He finished 36th in 20:36.27. Junior Sam Rhynes was next for the Cougars, finishing in the 46th spot in 21:15.67.
Ada is back in action Friday at the Titan Invitational at Carl Albert. Byng will run at the Madill City Lake on Saturday.
