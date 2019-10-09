The Ada Lady Cougars and the Byng Lady Pirates will begin regional softball play today.
Both regionals were originally planned to be Thursday-Friday events, but both tournaments in Durant and Tuttle were moved up a day to try and beat inclement weather expected to blow through the state.
CLASS 5A REGIONAL
At Durant
Coach Taylor Henry and her Lady Cougars are headed to a Class 5A Region in Durant that also involves Coweta.
Ada will play host Durant at noon today, and the loser of that contest will play Coweta at 2 p.m. The winner of the opener meets the winner of Game 2 at 4 p.m.
The tournament will continue at noon Thursday.
Henry said her squad must limit its mistakes against the talented Lady Lions and ace hurler Isie Cox.
“We need to have a great defensive day. We cannot let the bottom of their lineup on base for free,” she said. “We have to make them earn everything they get.”
Henry hopes the third time will be the charm for Ada when facing Cox.
“Offensively, we have seen their pitcher twice. We have to do the little things right and be smart on the bases and take advantage of everything they give us,” she said.
Ada enters the regional at 7-16, Durant is 21-13 and Coweta enters at 17-13.
“Coweta is a solid team as well. They are well-coached and are quick,” Henry said. “Playing solid teams will only help the program in the long run.”
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Tuttle
The Lady Pirates, under the direction of first-year coach Markus Carr, are set to meet the host Lady Tigers at 11 a.m. today in a first-round matchup. Perkins-Tryon will then face Tecumseh at 12:30 p.m.
The losers of the first two games will play at 2 p.m., and the winners will square off at 3:30 p.m.
Game times on Thursday are noon and 1:30 p.m.
Carr looks forward to the challenge that the tough regional represents.
“To be successful, we are going to have to play well in all aspects of the game. The routine plays will have to be made, and we will have to respond to in-game adversity when the ball does not roll our way,” he said.
Byng enters regional play at 19-14, Tuttle is 30-5, Perkins-Tryon is 11-17 and Tecumseh is sitting at 23-10.
“It’s a really good regional. Every game there will be two really good teams facing off, and that should make for some good softball,” Carr said. “I’m extremely pleased with my girls. They have prepared and worked the right way, and I believe we have a strong understanding of what we need to do to be successful.”
