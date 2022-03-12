HOLDENVILLE — The Ada High School baseball team broke open a close game with a 10-run explosion in the top of the fourth inning and buried host Holdenville 13-1 in a Thursday night road game.
Ada stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year, while the Wolverines dropped to 2-2.
Ada was supposed to make a road trip to Atoka Friday, but that contest was canceled due to inclement weather.
The Cougars resume action Monday with a 1 p.m. varsity doubleheader at Seminole and will compete in the Chandler Tournament on March 17-19.
Thursday, March 10
Ada 13, Holdenville 1
The Cougars erased an early 1-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the top of the third inning. Ada then put it out of reach with the pivotal fourth-inning outburst.
Ada senior Brodie Andrews turned in a strong mound outing for the Cougars. He struck out six, walked four and allowed just three hits and one run in the four-inning contest.
Isaiah Buck was tagged with the loss for Holdenville. He pitched three innings and finished with three strikeouts, four walks and gave up four earned runs.
The Wolverines committed seven errors in the game.
Junior Jack Morris paced a nine-high AHS offense, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Sophomore Reid Samson went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Hunter Condon finished 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Sam Charboneau went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Holdenville’s three hits game from Buck, Ty Sanford and Rylan Smith, who finished 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI.
