STONEWALL — The Ada High softball team got the big sticks out during a 16-6 win over host Stonewall Tuesday at the Stonewall Festival.
The Lady Cougars clubbed five home runs and piled up 18 hits in a five-inning run-rule victory.
Ada started the festival with a 15-5 setback to Class 3A No. 10 Colbert.
The split left coach Jeremy Strong’s club at 6-16 heading into a road trip to battle Class 4A No. 18 Holdenville at 7 p.m. tonight.
Stonewall also dropped a 6-2 decision to Colbert at the festival and now stands at 5-15. The Lady Longhorns are now off until traveling to Class 5A No. 19 Byng on Monday.
The Lady Leopards left town at 20-7.
Ada 16, Stonewall 6
Jakobi Williams and Rylynn Truett hit two home runs each for the Lady Cougars and freshman Jordynn Bellville added also hit her first big blast of the spring.
Ada hit three home runs during the eight-run volley in the second inning. Truett and Williams both cranked three-run shots and Williams hit a solo blast. Abbey Strong also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the frame, which put Ada ahead 9-0.
Truett hit another three-run bomb in the top of the fifth inning and Williams followed with a solo homer that extended the Ada advantage to 16-3.
Truett led Ada’s 18-hit barrage, going 3-for-3 with six RBIs and two runs scored. Gracie Dotson also had three hits and scored a run for the Lady Cougars. Williams — who now has five home runs this spring — finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Tyley Dotson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Makenzie Burden finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Ariana Munoz also had two hits and scored a run. Abbey Strong ended up 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored from Ada’s leadoff spot.
Lilly Wyche led a 13-hit Stonewall offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Lady Longhorns. Kayden Alford, Faith Ross and Maddie Davis all went 2-for-3 for the hosts. Davis scored two runs, Davis scored a run and knocked in a run and Alford scored once.
Colbert 15, Ada 5
Colbert led just 6-4 after three innings but Ada couldn’t slow down the explosive CHS offense in the five-inning run-rule loss.
The Lady Leopards ripped four home runs and added six doubles during a 19-hit barrage.
Emmy Fisher ended the game with a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. She led Colbert at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Megan Vineyard also went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Tally Rowland went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Leopards. Hadley Rhoades finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Madison Vineyard also had two hits, including a home run, and had two RBIs and three runs scored. Mylie Ham and Keegan Rowland both hit doubles for Colbert.
Abbey Strong and Tyley Dotson both blasted home runs in 3-for-3 performances for Ada. Strong finished with two RBIs and two runs scored and Dotson drove in three runs and scored once.
Rylynn Truett also turned in a 3-for-3 outing — including a double — in Ada’s 13-hit attack. She has seven hits in her last nine at-bats.
Colbert 6, Stonewall 2
The Lady Leopards led 5-0 after three innings before Stonewall got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Landree Dye and Faith Ross led off the fourth frame with base hits and Lilly Wyche followed with a two-run double that trimmed the shS deficit to 5-2.
Colbert added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning.
Stonewall ended up with six total hits, including a 2-for-3 effort from Dye, who scored a run. Maddie Davis and Hannah Christian had the other Stonewall hits.
Leadoff hitter Keegan Rowland paced a 14-hit Colbert offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Hadley Rhoades and Tally Rowland both finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Alexia Wright went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored and Emmy Fisher finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.