Ada Braves win three games in Warner

Ada High School graduate Try Ivy finished 8-of-13 with a home run to help the Ada Braves American Legion baseball team win three of four games over the weekend at the 6th Annual Rusty Felps Memorial Tournament in Warner.
The Braves dropped their opener, 4-3, to a team from Fort Smith, Arkansas. They then reeled off three straight wins.
The Post 72 squad defeated the OK Athletics 9-2, dropped the Dawgs #1 team 8-4 and doubled up the OK Expos 14-7.
Elvis Edwards, another Ada product, had six hits during the tournament while Brodie Andrews a third Ada High player, contributed five hits.
Tupelo High School standout Davin Weller earned the mound win against the OK Athletics, Andrews tossed a complete-game gem against the Dawgs #1 and Harley Davidson, another Tupelo hurler, nabbed the pitching victory against the OK Expos and got relief help from Edwards.
It was unclear at press time when the Braves would return to action.
