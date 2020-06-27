Ada Braves win pair in Lawton

LAWTON — Calvin’s Carson Hart pitched five strong innings and was backed by a 12-hit offense in the Ada Braves’ 8-5 win over the Southwest Shockers Black team Friday at the AABC Southwest Showdown at Lawton MacArthur High School.
The Post 72 squad shut out FB Junell 8-0 Thursday night.
Ada Braves 8, Southwest Shockers Black 5
The Braves, now 3-4 on the year, scored four straight runs to grab a 6-2 lead and kept the Shockers in check.
Hart struck out four, walked one and allowed four earned runs to pick up the mound win. He got relief help from Byng’s Parker Presley, who pitched the final two innings and gave up just one earned run.
Four different Post 72 players had two hits each. Cache Stone of Kiowa finished 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Reese Bankston of Rattan finished 2-fo4-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jaden Schaefer of Tecumseh went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored and Wyatt Gardner of Kiowa went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Gage Boatman of Tecumseh cracked a double for the locals.
Cooper Cummins of Hollis led the Shockers Black team, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Thursday, June 25
Ada Braves 8, FB Junell 0
Carson Payne of Shawnee allowed just one hit through four innings to earn the mound win for Ada. He struck out two and walked one.
Reese Bankston of Rattan led the way for the Braves at the plate. He finished 2-for-3with a double, four RBIs and a run scored.
Jaden Schaefer went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs for the Post 72 team, while Wyatt Gardner of Kiowa finished 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Cade Sliger of Ada also had two hits, while the Byng duo of Parker Presley and Collin O’Grady each hit doubles.
