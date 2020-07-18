Ada Braves win pair Friday

GROVE — Jaden Schafer of Tecumseh blasted a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Ada Braves a pulsating 10-8 win over NEO Sho 18 Friday morning at the Grove Showcase Classic.
In their second contest, the Post 72 club outlasted Northeast Prospect 3-2.
Game 1
Ada Braves 10, NEO Sho 8
With the game knotted at 8-8 and the time limit looming, Cache Stone of Kiowa led off with a four-pitch walk. After Collin O’Grady of Byng flew out, Schafer belted his heroic home run over the right-field fence.
The NEO squad put the Braves in a big early hole by pushing across six runs in the top of the first inning. NEO took advantage of six walks in the frame.
The Braves trimmed their deficit in half by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. O’Grady supplied an RBI single while both Schafer and Stone drew bases-loaded walks.
Wyatt Gardner of Kiowa and DJ Van Atten of Latta hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the second to slice the NEO advantage to 6-5.
Later in the inning, Van Atten raced home on a wild pitch and Schafer provided an RBI single to put the Braves ahead 7-6.
After NEO scored twice in the top of the third frame to make it 8-7, Gardener scored on a ground ball to the shortstop by Van Atten to tie the game and set up Schafer’s big blast.
Schafer finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs to pace a six-hit Post 72 offense. Stone walked three times, while Gardner scored three runs.
Byng’s Trae Lowe swiped the mound win in relief despite facing just one batter. He coaxed a NEO player to ground into a 6-3 (Schafer to Parker Presley of Byng) double play to get Ada out of a jam in the top of the fourth inning.
Game 2
Ada Braves 6, NE Prospects 3
Braves ace CJ Briley scattered three hits in four innings and gave up just one earned run in the victory. He struck out seven and walked three.
Ada led just 3-2 after two innings but scored twice in the third and once in the fourth to stretch its lead to 6-2.
Latta’s DJ Van Atten led the Post 72 offense, going 2-for-r3 with a run scored. Reece Bankston of Rattan went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, Cache Stone of Kiowa went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and Gage Boatman of Tecumseh hit a double and drove in two runs for the locals.
The Braves, now 7-6, will wrap up play in Grove at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Bullpen 18.
