Ada Braves split with Shocker teams

LAWTON — The Ada Braves were overwhelmed by the Southwest Shockers Red team 11-1 in their opener at the AABC Southwest Showdown Thursday at Lawton McArther High School.
The Post 72 club then took it out on the Southwest Shockers Grey team via a 12-7 victory.
The split with the two Shockers teams left Ada standing at 11-7 heading into a Friday contest with the Young Guns 18. Bracket play begins at 11 a.m. today and continues at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Thursday, June 24
SW Shockers Red 11, Ada Braves 1
The Braves managed just two hits — a one-out single by Colton Bourland of Tupelo in the bottom of the second inning and a two-out line-drive single to right field by DJ Van Atten of Latta with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.
The game ended via the run-rule after four innings.
Drew Ames of Hollis High School led a 12-hit SW barrage, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Colby Flood went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the Red team, while Tony Puccino finished 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Cooper Cummins of Hollis and Chase Hamilton of Calera both hit home runs for the Shockers, while Nate Anderson cracked a double.
Kason Pruitt of Moss, Bourland and Nik Schroeder of Latta all saw mound action for the Braves.
SW’s pitcher struck out six and walked none in four innings.
Ada Braves 12, SW Shockers Grey 7
The Post 72 squad rallied from an early 7-3 deficit and exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to surge to the victory.
Conner Davidson of Coalgate led the Ada offense, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored.
The Braves trailed 7-4 heading into the top of the sixth inning.
The Grey squad helped Ada get started with consecutive walks to Trenton Golden of Moss, Cooper McCage of Byng and DJ Van Atten of Latta to load the bases with one out.
After a strikeout, Jody Trevathan of Coalgate ripped a two-run double to left field that cut the SW lead to 7-6.
Van Atten raced home on a wild pitch to tie the game at 7-7 and Kason Pruitt of Moss hit a run-scoring single that put the Braves ahead for good at 8-7.
Holden Lee of Latta followed a walk by LHS teammate Carson Abbott with an RBI single that pushed the Ada advantage to 9-7.
Davidson then blasted a three-run homer over the left-field wall to cap Ada’s scoring.
Trevathan finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, while Pruitt went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored a run.
McCage ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Van Atten finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a triple.
Trevathan picked up the mound win in relief of Davidson. He struck out four, walked two and allowed two earned runs in 3.2 innings of work.
