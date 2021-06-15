Ada Braves split pair in Lawton event

LAWTON — The Ada Braves battled four of the top teams in the state this summer over the weekend at the Cameron Showdown in Lawton and came away with another tournament split.
The Southwest Shockers edged Ada 5-4 in eight innings on Saturday. On Friday, the Braves edged the tradition-rich Burkburnett Blacksox Griffin 17U team 12-11,
Oklahoma Elevate ran away from the Post 72 Club 10-2 Thursday night after the locals had edged the OKC Ambassadors — a longtime summer baseball powerhouse — 9-8 earlier in the day.
The Braves are now 8-4 heading into this week’s Seminole State Showcase. Ada opens play at 2 p.m. Wednesday against DD Chubbs 16U before battling Sandlot Ramos 17U at 4 p.m. at Seminole State College.
The Braves meet the OK Angels 17U squad at 9 a.m. Thursday at Seminole High School. The Post 72 club is then off until battling The Texas Cobras 16U at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee High School.
Saturday, June 12
SW Shockers 5, Ada Braves 4
(8 Innings)
The Shockers started with a runner on second base using the international tie-breaker and used a sacrifice bunt to get him to second. With two outs, the Shockers came up with an RBI single to drive in the winning run.
In the top of the eighth, the Braves placed Trey Wilkinson of Coalgate on second but he was thrown out at third try to advance on a ground ball by Kason Pruitt of Moss.
Flyouts by Kaleb Goodwin of Latta and Colton Bourland of Tupelo ended that inning for Ada.
The Post 72 club trailed 4-0 after six innings but scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Goodwin led the Ada uprising off by getting hit by a pitch with one out. He went to second on a base hit by Bourland and raced home on an RBI single from Carson Abbott of Latta to trim the SWS lead to 4-1.
Holden Lee of Latta followed with a two-RBI double to right field that made it 4-3.
After Tucker Brown was hit by a pitch, DJ Van Atten of Latta hit a sharp single to center field that plated a run and tied the game at 4-4.
The Braves finished with seven hits, including a 2-for-4 effort by Bourland.
Ada pitchers Conner Davidson of Coalgate, Bourland and Brown combined for five strikeouts, and four walks while scattering five Shocker hits.
Friday, June 11
Ada Braves 12, Burkburnett TX 11
The Braves trailed 6-0 early but scored 11 consecutive runs to grab an 11-6 lead after five innings.
The Blacksox rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth and one more in the seventh to tie the game at 11-11.
The Braves scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.
DJ Van Atten led off with a single before Ada loaded the bases with a walk to Trey Wilkinson and when Kason Pruitt was hit by a pitch.
Gavin Blue’s ground ball to second base pushed across the winning run.
The Post 72 club managed just five total hits — including two each from Van Atten and Pruitt. Van Atten finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Pruitt went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
Colton Bourland walked twice and scored a pair of runs, while Blue was credited with three RBIs.
Three Post 72 pitchers were fortunate to overcome a combined 16 walks and three hit batters. Burkburnett pitchers finished with 11 walks and seven strikeouts.
Thursday, June 10
Oklahoma Elevate 10, Ada Braves 2
The Braves collected 10 hits but ended up stranding eight base runners in the contest while committing a pair of errors.
Van Atten led the Post 72 attack, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Trent Golden of Moss went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Five other Braves had one hit apiece.
Ada Braves 9, OKC Ambassadors 8
The Braves raced out to leads of 8-1 and 9-3 before holding back the Ambassadors in the bottom of the seventh.
The Oklahoma City club scored a pair of runs in their final at-bat before Corbin Gorrell was thrown out trying to steal home by Ada pitcher DJ Van Atten, who pitched the final three innings to earn a save. He struck out three, walked none and allowed three earned runs in his relief stint. Colton Bourland was the starter. He struck out five, walked four and allowed three earned runs in four innings.
The Braves piled up 15 hits in the contest, including doubles by Tucker Brown, Trenton Golden, Trey Wilkerson, Kason Pruitt and Tyson Meek.
Brown finished 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored for Ada/ Gold went 1-for-4 with an RBI, Van Atten finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Wilkerson ended up 2-fore-4 with two RBIs.
Bourland also had two hits and knocked in a run and scored a run. Meek went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Blue walked and scored twice for Ada.
Brody DeVaughan went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Mateo Terriquez finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored to pace the Ambassadors. Cobin Stockstill doubled for the OKC club, while Gorrell drove in three runs.
