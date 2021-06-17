SEMINOLE — After giving up six runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Ada Braves found themselves trailing 8-6 during their contest against DD Chubbs 16U Wednesday afternoon in their opening contest at the Seminole State Showcase.
However, the Post 72 squad exploded for nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away for a 15-8 time-limit victory.
Ada improved to 9-4 heading into a Wednesday evening contest against Sandlot Ramos 17U.
The Braves meet the OK Angels 17U squad at 9 a.m. today before wrapping up tournament play at 11 a.m. Saturday against the Texas Cobras 16U at Shawnee High School.
Ada’s big fourth inning included a leadoff home run by Tucker Brown of Moss, an RBI triple by Conner Davidson of Coalgate, a two-run double by DJ Van Atten of Latta and run-scoring hits from Brown and Carson Abbott of Latta. The inning also featured two walks (one with the bases loaded), an error and a baserunner via a dropped third strike.
Brown finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Braves’ batting order. Trey Wilkerson of Coalgate went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Davidson finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs, a walk and a run scored in the Post 72 eight-hit offense.
Abbott went 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and scored twice for the locals.
Brown earned the mound win in relief of starter Nik Schroeder of Latta. That duo allowed just three earned runs thanks to four Ada errors.
