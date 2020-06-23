Ada Braves return from Warner with one victory

WARNER — The Ada Braves salvaged one victory last weekend at the Connors State Showcase.
Wyatt Gardener of Kiowa hit a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall to lead off the bottom of the seventh to give the Ada Braves a 5-4 walk-off victory over Noah 18U.
The Post 72 squad later dropped an 8-2 decision to Elevation Sports and a 16-0 decision to traditional American Legion power Three Rivers.
The Braves start the season 1-3.
Ada Braves 5, Noah 18U 4
Noah grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the board before the Braves answered with a four-run volley in the bottom of the inning to surge ahead.
D.J. Van Atten of Latta started a two-out rally with a double. Reese Bankston of Rattan and Parker Presley of Byng followed with walks to load the bases.
After Trae Lowe of Byng walked to force in a run, CJ Briley emptied the basepaths with a three-run triple to right field that put the locals ahead 4-1.
Noah got single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to tie the game and set the stage for Gardener’s late heroics. It was Gardener’s only hit of the game.
Briley led a six-hit Ada Braves offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, the clutch triple and three RBIs. Van Atten also had two hits, while Bankston walked twice.
Jody Caston of Rattan earned the mound win in relief. He struck out five, walked two and didn’t give up an earned run. Carson Hart of Calvin got the stat and pitched three solid innings. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed one earned run. Blaine Hill of Rattan also worked two innings for the Braves.
Noah Cottman absorbed the loss for the Jaguars. He struck out 13, walked five and gave up four earned runs in six innings.
Elevation Sports 8, Ada Braves 2
The Byng pair of Collin O’Grady and Trae Lowe both had two hits apiece but it wasn’t enough in the loss to Elevation Sports, which scored six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Lowe hit a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fourth but by that time, Ada trailed 8-1.
Wyatt Gardener of Kiowa hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to drive in the Braves’ other run.
Parker Presley of Byng absorbed the mound loss. He got relief help from Royce Florenzno and Trevor Chandler, both of Crowder, and CJ Briley of Wright City.
Three Rivers 16, Ada Braves 0
A 14-run first inning got Three Rivers on track to finish a 4-0 run at the Connors State Showcase on Saturday.
Three Rivers got 12 hits in the first inning, sent seven straight batters to the plate for hits and went 10 straight batters without an out. A three-run triple by Carson Foreman and a three-run home run by Jayce Roberts were the big blows. Jon Shaffer had a two-run triple in the inning.
In all, Three Rivers had 17 hits.
Foreman was 3-for-3 with the three RIB. Roberts 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Bennett Henderson and Harly Shaffer were both 3-for-4, Henderson with three of the five RBIs between them. Jon Shaffer and Reid Stockman each adding two hits.
Sam Replogle and Hagen Earls combined on a two-hitter over five innings. They combined for 10 strikeouts.
The Bandits, winners of seven straight, improved to 14-3 this summer.
Collin O’Grady of Byng and Trae Lowe of Byng provided the Braves’ only hits.
The Ada pair of Trey Havens and Manny LaValley and Dylen Cotton of Byng all saw action on the mound for the Post 72 group.
The Braves are back in action Thursday at the AABC Southwest Showdown. Ada meets the YG’s at 12:30 p.m. and FB Junell at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, the BRaves face the Southwest Shockers Black team at 11:30 a.m.
The championship bracket will be played Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.