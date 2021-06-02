BARTLESVILLE — If there were any lingering concerns about the Ada Braves’ lack of experience heading into last weekend’s Memorial Day Festival in Bartlesville, the Post 72 squad got rid of those in a hurry.
The Braves erupted for 63 runs in four victories of the weekend and started their summer season off at 4-0.
The Ada team defeated the Oklahoma Outsiders 10-2 and whipped Nowata 13-4 on Saturday before rolling past Nowata 13-4 in their opener on Sunday and cruising by the United Linen Braves 25-6 in their festival finale.
“Our guys played really well. We had great at-bats all weekend,” said Braves assistant coach Dillon Atkinson. “We were able to get some great pitching performances on the mound. The thing I was most proud of was just how well our guys bonded in two days. It’s a young, but hungry group of kids who are a lot of fun to be around.”
Sunday, May 30
Ada Braves 25, United Linen 6
Latta product DJ Van Atten led a 21-hit Ada barrage, going 3-for-4 with two grand slams, eight RBIs and three runs scored.
The Post 72 club scored 21 runs in the second inning to pull away.
The Moss pair of Tucker Brown and Trenton Golden both had three hits apiece. Brown went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Ada battling order, while Golden finished 3-for4-3 with double, one RBI and two runs scored.
Kaleb Goodwin of Latta finished 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored. Holden Lee of Latta went 2-for-3 and had three RBIs and three runs scored.
Nik Schroeder of Latta finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Kason Pruitt of Moss went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored.
Trey Wilkinson of Coalgate finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Ada Braves 13, Nowata 4
The game was tied at 3-3 after three innings but the Braves scored four runs in the top of the fourth and four more in the fifth to build a 10-3 lead.
Trenton Golden, Colton Bourland and Trey Wilkerson led a 15-hit Ada Braves attack. Wilkerson finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and scored a run, while Golden went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Bourland, a Tupelo product, went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
Conner Davidson of Coalgate finished 2-for-4 and scored two runs for the Post 72 club.
Tucker Brown belted a triple, drove in a run and scored three times.
Golden was the winning pitcher. He struck out four, walked two and allowed just one earned run in 4.2 innings.
Saturday, May 29
Ada Braves 15, Nowata 1
Ada Braves pitchers Kason Pruitt, Carson Abbott of Latta and Alex Woods of Ada combined to allow just two hits and one earned run in the four-inning victory. That trio struck out a combined eight batters and walked five.
Colton Bourland paced a 12-hit Post 72 offense, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Tucker Brown finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jody Trevathan of Coalgate went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.
Trenton Golden went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.
Ada Braves 10, Oklahoma Outsiders 2
Cooper McCage of Byng tossed all five innings for the Ada Braves. He struck out five, walked six and allowed just one hit and two runs in the solid outing.
DJ Van Atten led the Ada offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kason Pruitt went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Jody Trevathan finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Carson Abbott went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Kaleb Goodwin went 1-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.
The Braves return to action this weekend at the Conners State Showcase in Warner. Ada opens the tournament at 3:45 p.m. Friday against the OK Drillers at Warner High School. The Post 72 squad then faces the Banditos 17U team at 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.