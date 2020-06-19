Ada Braves open 2020 season

WARNER — The Ada Braves are back.
The local Post 72 American Legion baseball team opened the season with a tough 5-4 loss to SL Gunter at the Conners State Showcase Thursday morning at Warner High School.
Despite the tough start, Ada Braves General Manager Darrell Monroe said he’s excited to see the 2020 summer season finally kick off.
“We’re glad to be back at it again,” Monroe said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Braves were unable to host a tryout but Monroe is pleased with the hand-picked Braves’ team he has assembled.
“I love this team. We’re all glad to be back. All the kids that are on the team right now actually reached out to me. They wanted a place to play,” Monroe said. “These are some really quality kids. I’m happy to have every single one of them. Every one of them can play.”
The complete roster was unavailable at press time. Some schools represented on the Post 72 squad include Byng, Latta, Calvin, Crowder, Rattan, Weleekta and Wright City.
Right now, the Braves don’t have a local ballpark to call home but Monroe hopes to secure a place to play a few home games by mid-July.
“I know some of the schools are having some morning practices. But at this time, from what I understand the schools don’t want a whole lot of people at their facilities,” Monroe said.
The Braves played NOAH 18 later Thursday and will meet Elevation Sports at 9 a.m. today. The locals wrap up pool play at 3:45 p.m. Saturday against Three Rivers.
The Ada Braves will play in a tournament in Lawton next weekend.
SL Gunter 5
Ada Braves4
The Texas club scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for the victory. The winning runs scored on a one-out, bases-loaded triple.
The Braves scored three times in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Parker Presley, a bases-loaded walk by Trae Lowe, and another run was forced in when Jody Caston was hit by a pitch.
Ada pushed its lead to 4-0 when Wyatt Gardener hit a solo home run over the left-field fence.
The Braves managed just three more hits the rest of the game — a one-out single by Collin O’Grady in the top of the fourth, a leadoff double by Reese Bankston in the fifth and a two-out base hit by Lowe in the top of the seventh.
Three Ada Braves pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and four walks. The Gunter pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts and six walks.
