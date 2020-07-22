The Ada Braves are headed to Bartlesville this weekend to compete in the RSU State Showcase.
The series of round-robin games will be hosted by Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.
The Braves, 7-7 this summer, will meet the Bartlesville Indians at 2:30 p.m. to kick things off. Ada will tangle with Three Rivers at 5 p.m. and Bartlesville will battle Three Rivers in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
On Sunday, the Post 72 club will face Three Rivers at 2:30 p.m. and meet the Indians at 630 p.m. Three Rivers and Bartlesville will match up again in Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. late contest.
OK Drillers head to Joplin
The Oklahoma Drillers 18U team, which features a number of local players on the roster, will compete in the 2020 Connie Mack Classic this week in Joplin, Missouri.
The Connie Mack Classic has replaced the 2020 Connie Mack World Series, which was canceled due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.
There will be 32 teams from eight different states competing in the Joplin event this week.
The Drillers earned an automatic bid to the big event by winning the 2020 AABC Connie Mack State Tournament last weekend in Enid.
The Drillers meet DFW Twins Baseball Club at 7:30 p.m. tonight Joe Becker Memorial Stadium in Joplin to kick off pool play. They’ll face the SOMO All Stars (Missouri) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and the Thunder (Colorado) Academy at 2 p.m. Friday.
Bracket play will continue Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.