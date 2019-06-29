DURANT — Ada High pitcher Manny LaValley shut down the DFW Twins Elmore team for 4.1 innings, and Latta’s Rylan Reed slammed the door in the Ada Braves’ 5-2 victory in pool play Friday morning at the American Amateur Baseball Congress Red River Tournament in Durant.
The Braves, now 3-12, will face the Southwest Shockers Red team at 11:15 a.m. today to wrap up pool play at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
LaValley struck out seven, walked two and scattered six hits in the strong mound outing. Reed earned a save after three strikeouts, and a walk while giving up just one hit in recording the final five outs of the contest.
Ada scratched for a run in the top of the first. Ryan Makerney reached on an error, and LaValley followed with a walk. After a double steal, Jarrett Ellis drove in a run via a groundout to give the Post 72 club a 1-0 lead.
Ada got another run in the top of the third to make it 2-0.
LaValley was hit by a pitch, and Reese Bankston walked to start the frame. Reed then loaded the bases after bunting for a single. Zach Shelton drove in the run with a two-out RBI single.
After the Twins cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the third, the Braves scored three times in the top of the fifth inning.
Ellis led off with a single, and Reed followed with a balk. After a sacrifice fly, DWF hurler Brooks Garrett hit both Shelton and Chance Perry to force in the first run and put Ada ahead 3-1.
Jeron Johnston then delivered a run-scoring bunt single, and Shelton scored on a wild pitch to give the Braves a four-run cushion.
Matt Makarwich drove in the final run for the Twins with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
The Twins outhit Ada 7-4 with Chase Keeton leading the way with a 2-for-2 performance that included a walk and a run scored.
The Braves travel to the Bartlesville 4th of July Showcase July 4-7.
Ada A’s club host Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE — The Ada A’s scored early and often and bounced Bartlesville 13-3 in a Thursday night road game.
The A’s, now 3-5, raced out to leads of 6-1 and 11-2 before coasting to the win.
Latta High School product DJ Van Atten has a big night for the Post 72 club. He finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored a run during Ada’s 11-hit barrage. He also earned the mound win, finishing with two strikeouts and three walks while allowing just one earned run in three innings. He got relief help from Cade Sliger and Lex Simon.
Braden Schroeder, another Latta player, went 2-for-5 with three runs scored for the A’s. Latta’s Cooper Hamilton finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lex Simon had a hit, and two RBIs and scored once.
Trenton Fugate of Tushka went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored at the top of the Post 72 lineup.
The two teams played again Friday night.
The A’s are now off to the 2019 AABC Red River Invitation July 4-7 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. The locals will open the tournament with a Friday night doubleheader. The A’s meet MVP-Black at 4:45 p.m. and then battle Marucci Elite LaRue at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the A’s face OKC Sandlot Kelley at 10 a.m. before battling Enid Goeke at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
All games are played at OSU’s Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
