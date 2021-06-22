Ada Braves hold on despite late Cobra strike

SHAWNEE — The Ada Braves wrapped up play at the Seminole State Showdown Showcase with an 8-6 win over the Texas Cobras Saturday morning at Shawnee High School.
The Braves improved to 10-6 heading into the Cameron Showdown set for Thursday through Saturday in Lawton.
Ada opens that tournament versus the Southwest Shockers Red team at 11 a.m. at Lawton McArthur High School and follows with a matchup with the Southwest Shockers Grey team at 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Post 72 squad meets the Young Guns 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Cameron High School. After pool play ends on Friday, the teams will be put into a bracket on Saturday and Sunday.
Ada Braves 8, Texas Cobras 6
The Braves trailed 1-0 before scoring all eight of their runs in the top of the third inning.
With one out, Nik Schroeder of Latta started Ada’s uprising with a walk. Tucker Brown of Moss was then hit by a pitch.
DJ Van Atten of Latta drove both runners home with a two-out, two-run double that put the locals on top 2-1.
After Trey Wilkerson of Coalgate walked, Colton Bourland of Tupelo was safe on an infield single that loaded the bases.
Kaleb Goodwin of Latta then hit a double down the left-field line that scored a pair of runs that pushed the Post 72 lead to 4-1.
Carson Abbott of Latta followed with a walk to reload the bases and Bourland raced home on a passed ball.
Conner Davison of Coalgate ripped a run-scoring single to left field that put Ada on top 6-1.
Schroeder drew his second walk of the inning and again loaded the bases. Brown then pushed across Ada’s final run of the inning with a base hit to left field that extended the Braves’ lead to 8-1.
The Post 72 club had to hold on in the in. The Cobras scored one run in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth before time ran out.
Ada collected eight hits in the game. Wilkerson finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored, while Bourland went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Goodwin went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Davidson ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Davidson earned the mound win. He struck out three, walked three and allowed two earned runs in 2.2 innings. He got relief help from Bourland and Van Atten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.