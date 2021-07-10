WARNER — The Ada Braves were living on the edge Thursday at the 5th Annual Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic. But it worked out just fine.
The Braves edged RV Impact 18U 14-13 in eight innings in their opener before turning back the OK Angels 12-9 in Game 2.
The Post 72 squad improved to 13-8 on the summer with the sweep. Ada played the PT Gray 17U on Friday and is set to square off with NOAH at 1:30 p.m. today at Connors State College. Next week (July 15-18) the Braves will battle in the Route 66 Arnold Lankford Classic in Elk City.
Thursday, July 8
Game 1
Ada Braves 14, RV Impact 13
(8 Innings)
The Post 72 bunch scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game before scoring the game-winner in the eighth.
Jackson Presley of Latta led off the eighth with a triple to center field. After walks to DJ Van Atten of Latta and Trey Wilkinson of Coalgate loaded the bases, Presley scored on an infield hit by Tucker Brown of Moss to end the game.
Impact scored nine runs over the final three innings to put Ada in a 13-7 hole going into the bottom of the seventh.
The Braves answered with five base hits and took advantage of two costly errors by the Arkansas-based team to put together a six-run rally and knot the score at 13-all.
Taecyn Meek of Tupelo knocked in the final two runs of the inning with a clutch base hit.
Impact outhit the locals 14-11 but Ada took advantage of eight walks and four errors.
Presley finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored for the Braves, while leadoff hitter Cooper McCage of Byng went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Wilkinson went 2-for-3 with two walks and scored three times for Ada, while Brown finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
Brown shut out Impact in the top of the eighth inning to earn the mound win. Four Braves pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and seven walks. Van Atten, the starter, struck out nine, walked just one and allowed three earned runs in 3.0 innings.
Game 2
Ada Braves 12, OK Angels 9
The Post 72 squad erased a 6-0 deficit by scoring 11 unanswered runs. Ada scored five runs in the third and four in the fourth to grab an 11-6 lead. The Angels made it close with two runs in the top of the seventh before that rally short-circuited.
Four Braves players drove in two RBIs apiece. Trey Wilkerson of Coalgate finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Tucker Brown of Moss went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Jackson Presley of Latta and Jody Trevathan of Coalgate also drove in a pair of runs.
DJ Van Atten of Latta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored for Ada.
Kason Pruiett of Moss earned the pitching win. He struck out four, walked five and surrendered three earned runs in 4.2 innings. Colton Bourland tossed the final 2.1 innings and had two strikeouts and a walk.
