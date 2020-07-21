Ada Braves drop game Saturday

GROVE — The Ada Braves got off to a good start in their third and final game of the Grove Showcase Classic.
The Post 72 club scored two quick runs in the top of the first inning in their battle with Bullpen 18U, but the bottom fell out in the bottom of the first.
The Bullpen 18U squad erupted for 12 runs in their first at-bats and rolled past Ada 12-2 in just 2 1/2 innings.
The Braves fell to 7-7 and travel to Bartlesville this week.
Trae Lowe of Byng led off the game with a base hit and scored on a one-out double by DJ Van Atten to put the Braves on top 1-0. Van Atten later scored on a two-out, RBI-single by Cache Stone of Kiowa to give the locals a 2-0 edge.
The big Bullpen outburst included five walks, a hit batter, a three-run homer, a double an six singles.
Gage Boatman of Tecumseh had the only other base hit — a one-out single in the top of the second inning.
The Braves loaded the bases in the second and third innings but failed to score. Three Ada pitchers combined for two strikeouts, six walks and two hit batters.
