LAWTON — The Wichita, Texas-based Young Guns FBA YoungGuns game out guns-a-blazing against the Ada Braves Friday at the AABC Southwest Showdown at Cameron High School in Lawton.
The YoungGuns collected nine hits and took advantage of four Ada errors in a 12-0 win over the Post 72 Club.
It was Ada’s final game of the tournament. Rains flooded the area on Friday night and Saturday morning and the tournament was completed on Sunday in Wichita Falls, Texas.
“We decided we weren’t going to make that trip for just one game,” said Ada Braves assistant coach Dillon Atkinson. “And we’re giving the kids this week off.”
After the holiday break, the Braves will compete in the Conners State Showdown in Warner July 8-11. From there, the Post 72 club will travel to the Elk City Tournament July 15-18 and end their regular season schedule July 22-25 at the Kingfisher Showdown.
“We saw some good teams this weekend and some good pitching,” Atkinson said. “We didn’t play our best baseball. After this weekend off, we’ll show up ready to go in Warner.”
YoungGuns 12,
Ada Braves 0
The Texas club pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the second and four more in the bottom of the third in the four-inning contest.
The game ended on a walk-off, three-run triple by Landry Gonzales in the bottom of the fourth.
Gonzales led a nine-high YoungGun offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. No other YG player had more than one hit but Ranse Radke finished 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored and Keegan Hutchins went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Brady Cotten went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the winners.
The Braves managed just three hits in the contest, including a 2-for-2 effort by DJ Van Atten of Latta that included a double. Kason Pruitt of Moss had the team’s only other hit.
The Ada Braves stranded runners at first and second in both the first and third innings.
Trenton Golden of Moss and JT Gray of Latta both saw mound action for the locals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.