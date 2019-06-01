The Ada Braves American Legion baseball team will kick off the 2019 summer season today at the Enid Showcase Tournament, in its quest to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive state championship.
Coach and general manager Darrell Monroe and his Post 72 squad won state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018. However, the Braves manager knows those championships don’t grow on trees.
“We graduated some unbelievable talent. When you graduate a Trejan Blue, a Mekhi Edwards, Josh Lewis, Robert Briley ... it’s tough,” Monroe said. “This year, it’s going to take all we’re able to do to try and get back and win the state tournament. You can’t take those state championships for granted.”
Two years ago, the Braves advanced to the Mid-South Regional Tournament in New Orleans and made a run to that championship game before falling just short of a berth in the American Legion World Series. Monroe was locked and loaded for another strong regional run but couldn’t get enough of his players to make the trip to Louisiana in 2018.
“What’s sad about it is we worked so hard last year to win the state tournament, and then we weren’t able to go to the regional because we didn’t have enough players,” Monroe said. “We absolutely had enough talent to go up there and compete again.”
The Braves will meet perennial American Legion foes Bartlesville (at 12:30 p.m.) and 3 Rivers (3 p.m.) in pool play today in Enid. Ada will battle host Enid at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Ada Braves 2019 roster includes Aaron Dockery of Allen, Kaden Carter of Earlsboro, Randis Gray of Latta, Rylan Reed of Latta, Austin Custar of Asher, T.J. Grove of Wynnewood, Carson Hart of Calvin, Jarrett Ellis of Stonewall, Zach Shelton of Strother, Kyle Yargee of Strother, Conner Owen of Roff, Manny LaValley of Ada, Beau Driggers of New Lima, Bryce Holland of Stonewall, Chance Perry of Latta, Ryan Makerney of Rattan, Creed Humphrey of Latta and Rece Bankston of Rattan.
Monroe said the Braves and A’s rosters are subject to change at this point.
“They’re not completed yet, but they’re pretty close,” he said.
The Braves won’t play many “home” games this summer, and that certainly wasn’t in Monroe’s plans. It just worked out that way.
“Just out of the blue, they sprung it on me that we weren’t going to be at East Central. They dropped it on me kind of late. They said they need to redo the fence,” he said.
“I had planned on being at Ada all summer, but then with Ada’s coaching deal ... I didn’t have access to the field like I thought I was going to,” he explained. “I just didn’t want to get caught having a bunch of home games with no place to go.”
Monroe is still trying to work out a weekend date at Cougar Field involving both the Braves and the A’s.
The Braves will compete in a number of tournaments this summer that include mostly travel teams.
“I kind of changed it up a little bit. Basically, we’re going to go play some of those Midwest Elite-type clubs, those big, high-dollar clubs everyone likes to talk about,” Monroe said. “A lot of people think the thing to do is go pay all that big money to go play with those guys, and we’re just going to go get in the middle of them and show them what we can do.”
The Braves will play in tournaments at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and Dallas Baptist University.
Former Ada Braves player Cole Broughton will be Monroe’s assistant with the Braves.
———o———
Jake Collins returns to coach the Ada A’s a year after he guided them to a Texas State championship, a berth in the American Legion Oklahoma State Tournament and an impressive 18-9-1 record.
The A’s opened the season Friday with a pair of games at the Woodward Showcase Tournament. The Post 72 club will play another game at 1 p.m. today.
Monroe said the interest from younger players around the area in joining the Ada A’s this summer was off the charts.
“I could have had two teams with the A’s this year. I’ve had more kids from that age group come and try out than I ever had the last three years of doing it. I had 50-plus kids come out, wanting to play with the younger group. Any time you’re drawing that many younger kids ... the program is absolutely growing,” Monroe said. “When I’m getting this call from kids wanting to give up travel ball to come play American Legion baseball, we’re doing something right. I love it.”
The Ada A’s will also compete in tournaments at OU, OSU and Dallas Baptist this season.
The A’s roster includes D.J. VanAtten of Latta, Jon Gray of Latta, Drew Sheppard of Roff, Tucker Abney of Latta, Coby Simon of Roff, Lex Simon of Tushka, Bryon Tuck of Tushka, Hayden Griffin of Tushka, Trenton Fugate of Tushka, Jace Johnson of Seminole, Daxton Carter of Weleetka, Matt Cox of Holdenville, Cooper Hamilton of Latta, Cade Sliger of Ada, Gehris Strong of Latta and Kale Williams of Latta.
Dylan Atkeson, who spent two seasons helping coach at Latta and is the current head coach at Earlsboro High School, will also assist with Post 72 baseball this summer.
