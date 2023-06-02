The American Legion Post 72 baseball teams are both heading east to compete in a pair of tough tournaments this weekend.
The Ada Braves are headed to North Arkansas College in Harrison where they’ll compete in a Four State Showcase Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
“That tournament is freaking loaded,” said Post 72 general manager Darrel Monroe. “That director said if you win three games there, you’re a stud.”
The Braves have a pair of prime-time games Saturday night. They’ll face Evo Elite-Hughes at 5 p.m. and meet LABA-Arthur at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the Post 72 club will square off with LABA-Miller at 1 p.m. and Evo Elite-Moore at 5 p.m.
The Ada Braves were originally scheduled to compete in the Bethany Showcase but Monroe opted to send them to Harrison to face better competition.
The Ada A’s are headed to the Connors State June Showcase in Warner. The A’s opened that event with a contest against Sandlot Roberts Thursday night.
The Post 72 youngsters meet EE Sticks at 8:15 p.m. tonight at Checotah High School. On Saturday, the A’s face OK Gray at 6 p.m. at Conners State before ending the tournament with a 3:15 p.m. matchup Sunday at Conners State versus Springdale.
“That tournament at Conners State is always tough,” Monroe said. “There should be some good baseball this weekend.”
Cougar Field to host
state tournament
Monroe spoke to Oklahoma American Legion officials on Thursday and was excited to announce The Ada Braves will be the host team for the 2023 Oklahoma American Legion State Tournament. That huge event will take place later this summer at Ada High School’s Cougar Field.
“How awesome is that? I’m excited,” Monroe said. “I believe we were the only team to put in a bid for it so there’s no reason we won’t host it. This summer just keeps getting more and more exciting.”
According to the American Legion website, Oklahoma Senior teams eligible to compete at the state tournament include the Ada Braves, Bethany Post 12, Shawnee AAA, Shawnee Post Diamond Jaxx and Tecumseh AAA.
“To me, (American Legion) is the best brand of baseball there is,” Monroe said.
