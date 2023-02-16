The Ada High School boys wrestling team will be represented by eight grapplers at the Class 4A East Regional Friday and Saturday at Catoosa High School.
The Cougars have two seniors with state tournament experience that will try to punch their ticket again this weekend.
Caden Balthrop will wrestle at 215 pounds and carries a 21-5 record into regional action.
“He has wrestled some high-quality matches this second half of the season to help prepare him for this weekend, along with finishing high in the tournaments he competed in this season,” said Ada wrestling coach Kyle Bohannon. “Caden has been a great leader in our room to help show our younger guys what’s expected.”
Balthrop was second at the Midwestern Conference in Shawnee, third at the Glenpool Tournament and fourth a the 2022 Gulf Shores Scuffle.
Senior Kaden Gallagher qualified for the 2021 state tournament and is currently 11-8 on the year and will compete in the 157-pound weight class.
Gallagher has been battling injuries this year but hopes to make some noise at the regional tournament. He finished sixth at the Gulf Shores event.
“He has been banged up throughout this season but has been pushing in and out of the room to get prepared for this weekend. Kaden is from a wrestling house so I know when it comes time to put his foot on the line he will be ready,” Bohannon said.
Junior Jagger Caldwell has had a strong campaign so far and is 22-8. He finished third at the Midwestern Conference Tournament and tournaments in Skiatook and Glenpool. He was fifth in Gulf Shores.
“Jagger has really stepped up this season. He has placed high at every tournament and I have been pleased with his improvements from a year ago,” Bohannon said. “Jagger has a little funk to his style and has added few things that have made him a threat on the mat.”
Ada sophomore Isaiah Hadyen has shown signs of dominance this season at heavyweight and recorded a match-ending pin to give the Cougars a 42-36 win over Madill on Senior Night. He enters the regional at 11-7 and has a pair of fourth-place finishes (at Skiatook and Glenpool) under his belt.
Other Ada wrestlers headed to the regional tournament include sophomore Will Johnson (17-11, 4th at Skiatook and 4th at Glenpool) at 190 pounds; sophomore JB Coyle (13-13, 6th at Gulf Shores and sixth at Glenpool) at 165 pounds; and freshman standouts Lane Haines at 138 pounds and Brayden McGilbray at 132 pounds.
