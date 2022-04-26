DUNCAN — The Ada High School boys tennis team won the title at the Class 5A Public School State Championship Saturday at Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.
Ooops. I wasn’t supposed to say that.
That was the old name for the annual tournament, hosted by Duncan High School before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association forced officials to change the name to the Class 5A Championships.
“It was designed to bring in the top public schools in Class 5A and let them compete with each other,” Ada head coach Terry Swopes explained.
The Ada girls were runners-up at the tournament.
“We had a great tournament,” Swopes said. “The weather conditions were extremely difficult to play in on Saturday. All of our players handled it admirably and competed hard. “I’m proud of them all.”
Both Cougar clubs are back in action this weekend at the Braver Tournament hosted by Heritage Hall High School.
BOYS
The Cougars were even without usual No. 2 Singles starter Drew Lillard, who was injured, but still managed to win the tournament with 28 points. Both Altus and the host Demons were tied for second with 26 points and Carl Albert finished fourth with 21.
Trenton Hensley was Lillard’s replacement and made it to the third-place match before dropping a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Duncan’s Carson Hughes.
“Trenton took his place and pulled the upset and won in the first round,” Swopes said.
Brady Bacon and Boady Ross won the Cougars’ lone individual title with a tough 6-3, 5-7, 10-5 match against Gavin Curry and Andy Henry Spoering of host Duncan in the No. 2 Doubles championship match.
Halston Redwine of Ada finished second in the No. 1 Singles draw after dropping a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Alessandro Bianchi of Altus in the title match.
The Ada team of Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes were runner-up in No. 1 Doubles. Jacob Kuehn and Deven Reyes knocked off that Ada duo 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match.
GIRLS
Ava Bolin brought home a first-place medal with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Emma Poupard of Guthrie in the finals of the No. 1 Singles draw.
In No. 2 Singles, Kaylee Harrison of Duncan defeated Eden Boggs of Ada 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match.
Ada’s No. 2 Doubles team of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to the Duncan squad of Moore and White in the title matchup.
Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead of Ada bounced Paetn Mitchell and Joslyn Smith of Ardmore 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 1 Doubles third-place battle.
Saturday, April 23
BOYS
Class 5A Championships
At Duncan Golf & Tennis Center
BOYS
1. ADA 28
2. Altus 26
tie Duncan 26
4. Carl Albert 21
5. Ardmore 18
6. Durant 11
tie Guthrie 11
8. Lawton Macarthur 0
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Alessandro Bianchi (Altus) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)
2. Carson Hughes (Duncan) def. Trenton Hensley (Ada) 6-1,6-0 (3rd Place)
DOUBLES
1. Kuehn/Reyes (Duncan) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 6-3,6-4 (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) def. Curry/Spoering (Duncan) 6-3,5-7,10-5 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Braver Tournament at Heritage Hall on Saturday, April 30.
Saturday, April 23
GIRLS
Class 5A Championships
At Duncan Golf & Tennis Center
BOYS
1. Duncan 32
2. ADA 29
3. Carl Albert 25
4. Ardmore 19
5. Guthrie 14
6. Durant 12
7. Altus 10
8. Lawton Macarthur 0
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Emma Poupard (Guthrie) 6-4,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Kaylee Harrison (Duncan) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-2,6-2 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Mitchell/Smith (Ardmore) 6-3,6-2 (3rd Place)
2. Moore/White (Duncan) def. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Braver Tournament at Heritage Hall on Friday, April 29.
