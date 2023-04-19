The Ada High School boys’ track team hosted and won the 2023 Dorsey Reirdon Relays with 161 team points.
The Cougars were followed by Byng with 108, Ardmore with 89, Seminole with 71 and Douglass with 56.
Meanwhile, Guthrie won the girls’ championship with 173 team points, followed by Ardmore with 86, Byng with 78, Douglass with 61, and Wynnewood with 60.
The Ada track teams will be back in action on Thursday at Pauls Valley and will travel to Midwest City on Saturday.
BOYS
Sophomore Deante Lindsay continues to turn in impressive outings for the Cougars. He came away with three gold medals during the home meet. Lindsay won the 110 Hurdles with a time of 15.05, the 300 Hurdles in 40.93 and the Long Jump with a leap of 20’2 1/4”
The Ada pair of senior Andrew Hughes — who competed in his first meet of the year while recovering from an injury — and junior Carter Colombe had an epic battle for the High Jump gold. Both athletes cleared the bar at 6’10” but Hughes was awarded the gold medal because Colombe had scratches. Devon MacCollister was fifth with a jump of 6’.
Gavin Gunter of Ada placed first in the Discus with a toss of 153’7”.
Junior Xander Rhynes placed second in the 400 Meter Run in 50.56.
Ada’s 4x200 Relay team, consisting of Rhynes, Gavin Hamilton, Tremain Gray and Lakievin Richardson, finished second with a time of 1:31.69. That same Cougar group was also runner-up in the 4x400 Meter Relay with a time of 3:34.34.
Freshman Dawson Matthews won the silver medal in the Shot with a heave of 45’7.5”. Wyatt Kilgore, another freshman, was fourth at 41’11”.
Chase Bailey finished second for Ada in the 110 Hurdles in 15.87 and fourth in the 300 Hurdles in 43.93. Darius Gilmore was fifth in the 110 Hurdles in 17.17 and fifth in the 300 Hurdles in 45.06.
Junior Fisher Marr finished third in the Discus with a toss of 132’8”. Matthews was sixth with a measurement of 118’9”.
Kaden Oliphant placed third in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:14.31.
Freshman Caron Richardson finished fourth in the Long Jump with a leap of 19’11”.
The Cougars finished fourth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.68. Those AHS runners included Rhynes, Hamilton, Lakievin Richardson and Lindsay.
The Ada 4x800 Meter Relay also finished fourth in 9:10.46. That team consisted of Oliphant, Elliott Riden, George Maddox and Timothy Butler.
GIRLS
Ada’s Dotson sisters — Tyley and Gracie — dominated the Shot Put competition. Tyley Dotson won the gold with a toss of 37’2” and Gracie Dotson finished third at 33’7”.
Ada’s Annabella Onyegam finished second in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.85.
Gracie Dotson finished fourth in the Discus with a throw of 115’7”. Teammate Aby Gutierrez was sixth with a length of 102’9”.
In the 300 Hurdles, Ada’s Marissa Johnson finished fourth with a time of 57.68.
Ada got a fifth-place effort from junior Rylynn Truett in the 400 Meter Run with a time of 1:09.93. Johnson also finished fifth in the 100 Hurdles in 18.12.
Ada’s 4x200 Relay team finished fifth with a time of 1:54.20. That group included Anabella Onyegam, Carmen West, Kennadee Bickerstaff and Ashley Matchvech. That same squad finished sixth in the 4x100 Relay in 53.37.
Another Ada 4x200 Relay team, made up of Abbey Strong, Sam King, Rylynn Truett and Lilli Keefer, finished sixth with a time of 1:58.28.
