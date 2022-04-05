The Ada High School boys tennis team won the championship of its own Ada Tournament Friday at the Ada Tennis Center.
The Cougars finished with 54 team points and edged private-school powerhouse Heritage Hall, who finished second at 52. Class 6A Edmond North was third at 49, followed by Duncan at 48 and Altus at 47.
In the girls portion of the Ada Tournament on Saturday, the Lady Cougars finished third in the rugged field.
Edmond North ran away with the team title with 64 points followed by Broken Arrow, which finished a distant second at 53. Ada was next with 45 points, followed by Duncan at 43 and Heritage Hall at 41.
There were a total of 15 teams in each tournament.
Byng’s tennis teams both finished seventh.
ADA BOYS
The Cougars were paced by the No. 1 Doubles team of Brady Bacon and Boady Ross who knocked off the Heritage Hall combo of Buergler and Emmerson Ritenour 6-3, 7-5 in the championship match.
In No. 2 Doubles, Ada’s Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes led 7-6, 2-3 over the team of Jacob Kuehn/Devan Reyes of Duncan before having to withdraw due to injury and settle for third place.
Ada sophomore Halston Redwine defeated Alex Pavel of Ardmore 6-3, 6-2 for third place in No. 1 Singles.
Fellow sophomore Drew Lillard breezed past Owen Willenborg of Norman 6-1, 6-4 in the No. 2 Singles third-place match.
The Cougars travel to the Duncan Tournament on Wednesday.
ADA GIRLS
Two Ada entrants battled to third-place contests before falling just short.
In No. 1 Singles, Jessica Barnes of Broken Arrow survived a scare from Ada junior Ava Bolin before hanging on for a 3-6, 6-2, 12-10 victory in the third-place matchup.
The Heritage Hall team of Crain and Brown turned back Ada’s Caroline Bagwell and Zoey Brown 6-1,7-5 for third place in No. 2 Doubles.
Ada freshman No. 1 Doubles team of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead outlasted Jordan and Looper of Shawnee 3-6,6-0,10-7 to capture fifth place.
In No. 2 Singles, Jadyn Brown of Duncan defeated Ada’s Eden Boggs 6-2,6-4 for fifth place.
BYNG BOYS
The Byng No. 1 Doubles team of Daniel Lacey and Jackson Goodman battled to the championship match before Duncan’s Jacob Kuehn/Devan Reyes defeated the BHS duo 6-2, 6-1.
Duncan’s Curry and Hughes knocked off the Byng tandem of Eddie Hernandez and Tyler Ware 7-6, 4-6, 10-5 in the No. 2 Doubles third-place contest.
An Edmond Memorial player defeated Byng’s Hunter Murray 4-6, 7-6, 10-7 in the No. 2 Singles seventh-place match.
Byng’s Jake Eads finished 15th in No. 2 Singles.
BYNG GIRLS
The Byng freshman duo of Jayci Cole and Presley Dickinson ended up in seventh place in No. 1 Doubles after defeating Moore’s Folsom and Lopez 6-4 6-3.
In No. 1 Singles, Lexi Zurovetz of McAlester defeated Emma Underwood of Byng 6-4, 6-1 for fifth place.
Byng’s No. 2 Singles player CJ Lee dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Serenan Kufler of Edmond Memorial 6-2, 6-4 in the seventh-place match
And in No. 2 Doubles, Ada’s Jerzie O’Neal and Annabelle Peters turned back Byng’s Hope and Harmoni Moore 7-6, 6-2 in the ninth-place match.
———o———
Friday, April 1
BOYS
Ada Tennis Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 54
2. Heritage Hall 52
3. Edmond North 49
4. Duncan 48
5. Altus 47
6. Norman 40
7. BYNG 35
8. Ardmore 28
(tie) Ed. Memorial 28
10. Durant 25
11. Shawnee 21
12. Pauls Valley 18
13. McAlester 14
14. ADA X 12
15. Durant X 7
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Alex Pavel (Ardmore) 6-2,6-2 (3rd Place)
1. Trenton Hensley (Ada X) def. Aidan Devore (Durant X) 6-0,6-3 (13th Place)
2. Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Owen Willenborg (Norman) 6-1,6-4 (3rd Place)
2. Noah Dodson (Durant) def. Anthony Towers (Ada X) 6-4,2-6,(10-8) (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Kuehn/Reyes (Duncan) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 7-6,2-3, injury default (3rd Place)
1. Barr/Briggs (McAlester) def. Dax Dorman/Logan Machetta (Ada X) 7-5,6-1 (13th Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) def. Buergler/Ritenour (Heritage Hall) 6-3,7-5 (1st Place)
2. Whaley/Zurkiwitz (McAlester) def. Bladen Johnson/Triston Poe (Ada X) (13th Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Duncan Tournament on Wednesday.
GIRLS
Saturday, April 2
Ada Tennis Tournament
Team Standings
1. Edmond North 64
2. Broken Arrow 53
3. ADA 45
4. Duncan 43
5. Heritage Hall 41
6. Norman 37
7. BYNG 33
8. Ed Memorial 30
9. Shawnee 29
10. Durant 27
11. Moore 20
12. Altus 18
13. McAlester 14
14. Pauls Valley 7
15. Ardmore 4
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Jessica Barnes (Broken Arrow) def. Ava Bolin (Ada) 3-6, 6-2, 12-10 (3rd Place)
2. Jadyn Brown (Duncan) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-2,6-4 (5th Place)
2. Macy Lowrance (Ada) def. Emma Carey (Durant) 6-1,6-2 (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Jordan/Looper (Shawnee) 3-6,6-0,10-7 (5th Place)
2. Brown/Crain (Heritage Hall) def. Caroline Bagwell/Zoey Brown (Ada) 6-1,7-5 (3rd Place)
2. Jerzie O’Neal/Annabelle Peters (Ada) def. Moore/Moore (Byng) 7-6,6-2 (9th Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Heritage Hall Quad on Friday.
