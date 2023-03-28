Ada boys win consolation crown at Rose Rock Tournament

NOBLE — The Ada High School boys soccer team shut out Del City 2-0 to claim the consolation championship Saturday at the Rose Rock Tournament at Noble High School.
Ada blanked Harrah 3-0 in the consolation semifinals after dropping a tough 2-1 decision to Shawnee in the first round,
Coach Larry Morgan’s squad has now won four of its past five matches to improve to 4-3 on the year heading into tonight’s district road trip to Harrah for a rematch with the Panthers.
“I’m so proud of the way the entire team fought throughout this game and the tournament as a whole,” Morgan said. “The defense was exceptional as we only allowed two goals through 240 minutes of play. I believe we’re building a lot of momentum that will help us make a strong push for the playoffs.”
Ada 2, Del City 0
From the first whistle, Ada controlled the possession and kept the play in Del City’s half of the field.
Late in the first half, Emilio Benton earned a free kick that teammate Samuel Rhynes turned into a Cougar score with a laser shot into the top left corner of the goal to put the locals ahead 1-0.
Ada would carry that lead into the second half where they would continue to have a tight grip on the game through excellent defense and smart passing.
Freshman Steven Stout scored Ada’s final goal in the second half.
“Some great holdup play by Michael Leubscher would free up Steven, who scored a perfectly placed ball in the corner,” Morgan said. “Excellent defending by the back line and great communication by the team captains would see the game out without any worries.”
After the game, junior Blake Vic was named to the All-Tournament team.
Ada 3, Harrah 0
Ada goals by Emilio Benton and Samuel Rhynes and an own goal by Harrah gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead they would not relinquish.
“It was good to bounce back from the contested loss to Shawnee,” Morgan said. “We kept a high intensity throughout the entire game. I knew the players had more to give and I’m so happy that they’re continuing to grow and get closer to our goals. “
Shawnee 2, Ada 1
Ada grabbed a 1-0 lead off a converted penalty kick by Emilo Benton and carried that advantage into the halftime break.
“Shawnee opened up the second half very aggressively and pressed hard to equalize the game,” Morgan said. “ With only 10 minutes left, a deflected ball would find its way to the back of the net, against the flow of the game. “
With less than a minute left in regulation, it appeared the game was headed into overtime. But a controversial goal by the Wolves sent Ada into consolation play.
“It appeared as though our goalkeeper (Benton Rhynes) had ahold of the ball while making a save and while holding the ball, was struck by a Shawnee forward coming from what looked like an offside position,” Morgan explained.
