The defending Class 4A State champion Ada High School boys tennis team picked up right where it left off Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
The Cougars swept both singles and doubles divisions and cruised to the championship of the Carl Albert Tournament.
In girls action Friday, the Lady Cougars opened the 2020 spring season with a fifth-place finish.
“It was an all-around good weekend. Everyone held or beat their seed and played hard. It was a good start to the season,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes.
BOYS
The Cougars scored a perfect 64 points to roll to the team title. Host Carl Albert finished second at 50, and Deer Creek was third at 47.
In No. 1 Singles, Ada’s Christian Siegle turned back Kyler Melton of Deer Creek 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 in a thrilling championship match.
Jonathan Cloar rolled to the No. 2 Singles crown with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lane Youngblood in the title match.
In No. 2 Doubles, Ryan McCortney and Noah Watkins defeated the Carl Albert duo of Cervantes and Hagerdon 6-2, 6-2 for the championship.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles duo of Landon Swopes and Reese Siegle knocked off Mustang’s Reece and Spencer 6-2, 6-0 in the title match.
The Ada boys played at the Ardmore Tournament on Monday.
GIRLS
Deer Creek won the Carl Albert team title with 64 points, while the host Lady Titans followed at 48. Duncan was a close third at 47, followed by Oklahoma Christian School at 42 and Ada at 40.
Ada’s Makyla Freeman and Ella Summers settled for fourth place after an injury stopped their No. 1 Doubles match against Ardmore’s Maliya Metzger-Paetn Mitchell after a 3-3 deadlock in the first set.
The Lady Cougars brought home a pair of fifth-place finishes.
Ava Bolins defeated Mary Strellars of OCS by default in No. 1 Singles, and the team of Jillian Brassfield and Ahna Redwine topped Carl Albert’s Biggers and Bryant 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 2 Doubles fifth-place matchup.
In No. 2 Singles, Abby Boedecker of Mustang held off Gentri Langley of Ada 6-2, 2-6, 12-0 in a tight nine-place battle.
The Lady Cougars are back in action today at the Ardmore Tournament.
