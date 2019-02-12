SEMINOLE — The Ada High boys basketball team quickly turned what had been billed as a great matchup into a mismatch.
The Cougars raced out to an 18-4 lead and stuffed host Seminole 57-27 on the road Saturday night.
Ada, ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, has now strung together three straight wins and improved to 12-9 on the year. Meanwhile, Seminole (No. 15 in Class 4A) fell to 17-4. The Chieftains had won eight of their last nine games.
“Our guys played really well tonight. We were able to execute, take care of the basketball, defend and rebound out of our zone and knock down open shots,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks.
In the girls game, the Lady Cougars started the road sweep with a 45-28 win over the Lady Chieftains.
Ada, ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, improved to 13-8 on the year, while Seminole stumbled to 5-15.
“It was good to get a win on the road. We are trying to stay focused on finishing out strong in the regular season, but our focus is on the playoffs,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
BOYS
Ada 57, Seminole 27
Ada led 18-4 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 29-10 by halftime.
The Cougars continued to pour it on the Chieftains in the second half, outscoring the hosts 28-17 to end the game.
Jaxson Robinson hit five 3-pointers and led the Ada offense with 23 points. Trey Havens hit four shots from long range and added 16 points, while Jake Shannon also hit double figures with 11. Tanner Gilliam and Cody Smith rounded out the scoring with five points apiece.
Deyton Jackson scored seven points for Seminole, while Trevor Brinker followed with six.
The Cougars avenged a 49-45 loss to Seminole back on Dec. 18.
GIRLS
Ada 45, Seminole 28
Like the Ada boys, the Lady Cougars also took control early.
Ada led 20-11 after the first quarter, and the Lady Cougar lead had ballooned to 31-13 by halftime.
Tatum Havens led the Ada charge with 16 points — including a trio of 3-pointers — and Landyn Owens followed close with 15. Shayla Wofford just missed double figures with nine points.
Kennedy Coker led Seminole with eight points, while Abby Carter chipped in six.
Both Ada teams travel to Harrah tonight for their final regular-season games.
The Lady Cougars will face Claremore at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Pryor High School in a Class 5A Regional Tournament first-round game.
The Ada boys will battle rival Ardmore at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Lawton McArthur High School.
———o———
BOYS
Friday, Feb. 8
At Seminole
Ada 57, Seminole 27
ADA 18 11 13 15 — 57
SEMINOLE 4 6 8 9 — 27
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 23, Trey Havens 16, Jake Shannon 11, Tanner Gilliam 5, Cody Smith 5.
SEMINOLE: Deyton Jackson 7, Trevor Brinker 6, Cepado Wilkins 5, Jaxon Bond 3, Hunter Wurtz 3, Cade Conn 3.
3-point goals: Robinson 5, Havens 4, Shannon 1 (A); Wilkins 1, Bond 1, Wurtz 1, Jackson 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
GIRLS
Friday, Feb. 8
At Seminole
Ada 45, Seminole 28
ADA 20 11 10 4 — 45
SEMINOLE 10 3 3 12 — 28
ADA: Tatum Havens 16, Landyn Owens 15, Shayla Wofford 9, Amaya Frizell 3, Jaiden Stevenson 2.
SEMINOLE: Kennedy Coker 8, Abby Carter 6, Anna Andrews 5, Cat Childress 4, Kaitlyn Mathews 3, Khaya Mitchell 2.
3-point goals: Havens 3, Owens 1 (A); Carter 2, Andrews 1, Childress 1, Coker 1.
Fouled out: None.
