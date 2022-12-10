DUNCAN — The Ada High boys basketball team limited Chickasha to just 10 points in the middle two quarters and surged past the Fightin’ Chicks 59-38 Thursday in the first round of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament in Duncan.
Ada improved to 3-0 on the year and battled Bishop McGuinness Friday night in a semifinal contest.
Today’s championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. with the third-place contest set for 5:30 p.m.
The game was knotted at 15-all after the first quarter before the Cougars began to take control.
“It was another good outing on the defensive end of the floor. We did a good job of responding after the first quarter,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “We really did a good job of making them take and make tough shots. I thought we did a good job offensively executing our sets when they were called and taking what the defense was giving us.”
Devon McCollister led the Ada offensive attack with 20 points. Jack Morris scored 14 points for Ada, while Andrew Hughes also reached double figures with 11. Cooper Patterson followed with seven points.
Chickasha was paced by Ma’lek Murphy with 13 points. Derek Doan also hit double digits with 11.
