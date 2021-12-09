The Ada High boys basketball team was in a dogfight throughout the first half of their home contest with Tecumseh Tuesday night.
However, the Cougars delivered a big knockout blow to start the third quarter on the way to a 57-44 win.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A, improved to 2-0 while Tecumseh left town at 1-2.
“We looked a little heavy-legged early,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “They responded. They were hit with some adversity and responded. We came out in those first three or four minutes in the second half and did some good things.”
The Cougars travel to the Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament in Duncan today where they’ll face Class 6A foe Capitol Hill at 2:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup. The other teams in the tournament include Class 5A No. 11 Bishop McGuinness, Lawton Eisenhower, Cache, Douglass, Chickasha and the host Demons.
“We’re excited. That’s a tournament we always look forward to going to. The competition is always good there,” Caufield said.
Ada trailed 23-22 at halftime but scored the first eight points of the third quarter against Tecumseh.
Andrew Hughes got things started with a reverse layup. Camryn Reed scored his first points on a drive to the basket and both Jack Morris and Josh Murray scored on putbacks that put Ada ahead for good at 30-23 at the 5:27 mark of the third period.
The quarter ended after a loose ball fell into the hands of Caden Carey for a basket in the paint and Kendre Grant scored on a tough drive to the basket that put the Cougars ahead 39-28 heading into the fourth period.
Ada’s lead grew to as many as 18 (55-37) down the stretch.
The Cougars had different leaders on this night.
Morris led an AHS balanced offense with 12 points to go with five rebounds after a tough first outing, while Cooper Patterson added 11 big points off the bench. He sank 3-of-4 3-point shots.
“Cooper Patterson is always ready to step up. He’s an energizer. He has a really great motor, works hard and can knock down shots,” Caufield said. “We have a really good group of guys that are ready when their number is called to go out there and do what they can for the team.”
Caufield pointed out that Morris was slowed by foul trouble in Ada’s season-opening win over Kingston.
“He got in foul trouble in our opener and it made it tough for him to get into a rhythm. I thought he did a good job of getting in a rhythm tonight,” Caufield said.
Hughes added eight points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, while Devon Maccollister followed with seven points and five steals.
Murray clogged up the paint to the tune of six points and six rebounds.
“They’re taking care of their business like they are supposed to. I’m really proud of them,” Caufield said.
Tecumseh, which missed its first 15 shots from 3-point range, got 13 points from Brady Overstreet and 11 points from Ben Corley, who finally sank his team’s lone triple.
By The Numbers
Tuesday, Dec. 7
BOYS
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 57, Tecumseh 44
TECUMSEH 14 9 5 16 — 44
ADA 11 11 17 18 — 57
TECUMSEH: Brady Overstreet 4-9, 5-7, 13; Ben Corley 4-11, 2-2, 11; Brennan Carter 2-3, 2-4, 6; Zerek Hard 1-1, 2-3, 4; Daveon Mays 1-1, 1-2, 3; Jase Edwards 0-7, 3-5, 3; Jaxon Meyers 1-3, 0-0, 2; Jay Mitchell 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 14-42, 15-23, 44.
ADA: Jack Morris 4-7, 4-7, 12; Cooper Patterson 4-5, 0-0, 11; Andrew Hughes 4-8, 0-1, 8; Devon Maccollister 3-8, 0-0, 7; Caden Carey 3-7, 1-2, 7; Josh Murray 3-4, 0-2, 6; Kendre Grant 2-2, 0-0, 4; Camryn Reed 1-8, 0-0, 2. Totals: 24-50, 5-12, 57.
Turnovers: Tecumseh 15, Ada 17.
Steals: Tecumseh 10; Ada 9 (Maccollister 5).
Rebounds: Tecumseh 36 (Overstreet 7); Ada 29 (Hughes 8).
3-point goals: Tecumseh 1-15 (Corley 1-5); Ada 4-16 (Patterson 3-4, Maccollister 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
