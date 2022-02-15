McAlester star Adante Holiman was chasing school history when the Buffalos battled arch-rival Ada Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
But in the end, he and his squad couldn’t even catch Ada.
With Holiman leading the way, McAlester cut a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to three before the Cougars held on for an 85-80 upset win over the high-flying Buffs.
Coach Kyle Caufield’s club improved to 13-9 with the victory, while the Buffaloes — No. 8 in Class 5A East rankings — fell to 11-9.
Ada hosted Seminole Monday on Senior Night and the Cougars are at home Saturday night against Bridge Creek in a Class 4A District Tournament title game.
The Buffs had defeated the Cougars 76-60 on Jan. 25 in McAlester but Ada turned the tables on Friday.
“We shot the ball better as a group this time around,” Caufield said. “I thought we did a better job of attacking the rim and not settling,” he continued. “And our crowd is a huge advantage. They were awesome all night and have been all year.”
Holiman entered the game needing 54 points to become the school’s all-time scoring leader. He came close, finishing with 48.
“Adante is a tough cover, and we wanted to try to make him work hard to get his points and wear him down,” Caufield said.
Holiman scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, most during a 24-8 jaunt that made the Cougars and their fans sweat.
Ada led just 61-54 after three quarters but opened up the final period with a nifty 11-0 run of their own that pushed their advantage to 72-56 after Camryn Reed banked home a 3-pointer with 6:21 left in the game.
Holiman scored his final points of the game on a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left that cut the MHS deficit to 83-80. Malachi Wrice then got a steal and gave the visitors a chance to get closer but Ada made a defensive stop and Reed hit a pair of free shots with 13.9 seconds remaining to finally ice the game for the Cougars.
“We did not help ourselves late to allow McAlester to go on their run. We have been in plenty of games now that have ended similar to this one,” Caufield said. “It was a really good win and to close it out with a stop and free throws is a great feeling. That is how you have to win in the playoffs.”
Ada led 39-36 after a see-saw first half.
The Cougars featured a balanced offensive attack led by sophomore Devon MacCollister who recorded a team-high 23 points. He hit three 3-point baskets and was 6-of-6 from the free-throw stripe.
Reed followed with 17 points, including a pair of treys. He scored 11 of his points after halftime.
Andrew Hughes and big man Josh Murray added 11 points apiece. Hughes had a big dunk late in the third period. Murray finished 5-of-6 from the field.
Jack Morris collected a double-double for the home team with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He helped Ada win the battle of the boards 41-33. George Maddox just missed double digits with nine points.
No other player reached double figures for the Buffs. Adonis Holiman, Adante’s brother, was next with seven points.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Friday, Feb. 11
At Ada
Ada 85, McAlester 80
MCALESTER 15 21 20 24 — 80
ADA 22 17 22 24 — 85
MCALESTER: Adonte Holiman 15-31, 16-18, 48; Adonis Holiman 3-15, 0-0, 7; Malachi Wrice 3-5, 0-0, 6; Lewis Woodmore 2-2, 1-2, 5; Elijah Chatman 2-4, 0-0, 4; Evan Black 1-2, 2-3, 4; Garrett Pickett 2-2, 0-1, 4; Jake Foreland 0-1, 2-2, 2. Totals: 28-67, 21-26, 80.
ADA: Devon MacCollister 7-12, 6-6, 23; Camryn Reed 6-13, 3-5, 17; Andrew Hughes 5-7, 1-2, 11; Josh Murray 5-6, 1-2, 11; Jack Morris 4-9, 0-1, 10; George Maddox 3-7, 3-4, 9; Kendre Grant 2-2, 0-0, 4. Totals: 32-59, 14-20, 85.
Turnovers: McAlester 9, Ada 17.
Steals: McAlester 15 (Adante Holiman 3, Black 3); Ada 3.
Rebounds: McAlester 33 (Chatman 6); Ada 41 (Morris 10, Maddox 6).
3-point goals: McAlester 3-20 (Adante Holiman 2-10, Adonis Holiman 1-9); Ada 7-24 (MacCollister 3-6, Morris 2-6, Reed 2-7).
Fouled out: None.
Technical Fouls: Coach Will Holliman (M).
