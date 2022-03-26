NOBLE — Junior Rhynes scored a pair of goals — including the game-winner early in the second half to break a tie — and the Cougars edged Harrah 2-1 Thursday night in the first round of the 2022 Rose Rock Tournament hosted by Noble High School.
The Cougars climbed back to .500 at 3-3 on the spring, while Harrah fell to 1-4.
"This was not our best-played game, but I am happy with how we competed and ended up figuring out how to get the win," said Ada head coach Cole Jones.
Ada played rival Ardmore in a Friday semifinal contest. The championship round will be completed today with games at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
In a girls first-round contest, Harrah shut out the Lady Cougars 1-0. Ada fell to the consolation bracket. Today's girls consolation contests are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
BOYS
Ada 2, Harrah 1
Rhynes opened the scoring when he received a pass from Caden Mitchell and buried a shot from 15 yards out to grab a 1-0 lead.
"We fell asleep and allowed Harrah to come down the field about 10 minutes later and score a long-distance goal that tied the game," Jones said.
Rhynes scored the game-winner about five minutes into the second half on a point-blank shot thanks in part to a nice hustle play by teammate Blake Vick.
"We fixed a few things at halftime and the kids really responded well and did what we asked," Jones said.
GIRLS
Harrah 1, Ada 0
The Lady Cougars dropped to 3-3 on the year, while Harrah improved to 2-3.
"It was a tough fought game," said Ada girls coach Hannah McCullough.
Harrah's lone goal came off a corner kick in the first half.
"We played hard and I had several girls playing new positions that stepped up to the challenge," McCullough said. "The game just didn’t go our way. We had several opportunities to score, but couldn’t quite finish."
McCullough praised the effort of senior Isabell Boettcher, who has been battling through a leg injury.
"The injury has limited her playing time so far. Tonight, she held down the back line and kept her team in the game," McCullough said.
Ada will get a rematch with Harrah next Tuesday when the Lady Panthers visit Cougar Field for a District 4A-1 contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.