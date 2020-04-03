The new coronavirus kept the Ada High School boys tennis team from attempting to win the program’s fifth consecutive state championship, but it opened up the opportunity for the team to get 15 seconds of national fame.
The Cougars were featured on ESPN’s Sports Center Wednesday night as part of well-known sportscaster Scott Van Pelt’s #Senior Night tributes.
“It was awesome,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes. “He did a good job. I was happy with what he did. It’s not really closure — like that’s a good way to end the season — but at least it’s something good to go out on.”
Van Pelt has highlighted college and high school senior athletes all across the nation during his #SeniorNight segment on Sports Center since spring sports were put on ice.
Van Pelt, 53, has been one of ESPN’s most popular personalities for nearly two decades.
“So many college and HS athletes saw their seasons, maybe their playing careers, just....end. No send off, no nothing. We want to fix that. Share their stories, photos & videos here,” Van Pelt said via his Twitter account. “We should certainly have the room for some join the show. Let’s celebrate them #SeniorNight.”
Swopes actually learned that Van Pelt was doing it before the Cougar season was brought to a halt. When the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association finally made the canceling of high school spring sports official, Swopes fired off a tweet to Van Pelt.
“I asked him if he was still doing it. I got no reply,” Swopes recalled.
The next day, Swopes thought it was worth another shot, so he sent a more in-depth tweet to Van Pelt. He told the star commentator that he had five seniors that were heavy favorites to win another state title this spring.
He again got no immediate response.
Later that night, Van Pelt actually “liked” Swopes’ tweet.
“I thought maybe he just likes them all. It was still pretty cool, getting a like from a celebrity,” Swopes said.
The next day, after getting home from serving meals to Ada school kids, Swopes saw that he finally got a replfrom Van Pelt, asking where Ada was.
That got the ball rolling and got the Cougars on national TV.
Wednesday morning, Swopes learned that Ada was going to be on that night’s edition of Van Pelt’s #SeniorNight segment and sent out a group text to all his players so they could watch it live.
Except Wednesday was April 1.
“They were all really excited about it. But at first, they all thought I was pulling a practical joke,” Swopes said.
The Ada coach had some convincing to do, especially to junior Jonathan Cloar, who wasn’t buying it at all.
“I sent a group text back and told them I didn’t even know what day it was. I had no idea it was April 1. This is not an April Fool’s joke,” Swopes said with a laugh. “Jonathan wasn’t going to watch. He was convinced it was a joke.”
It was a pretty cool way to ease a little of the pain the Cougars are feeling.
“It’s hard. They’re hurting. Most of them are pretty grounded. Tennis wasn’t their end-all, be-all. They’re disappointed and kind of heartbroken, but they’ll be able to move on. For some of them, tennis was everything they’re about. It will take them a little longer to get over it,” Swopes said.
“The ESPN thing helped a lot.”
