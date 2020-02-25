The Ada High School boys basketball team used a dominant defense and an efficient offense to roll past Blanchard 46-20 in a Class 4A District Tournament title game Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The seventh-ranked Cougars improved to 18-5 on the year, while the Lions dropped to 4-19.
Ada advances to a Class 4A Regional Tournament winner’s-bracket game opposite the Sulphur Bulldogs, scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday back inside the Cougar Activity Center. Sulphur (15-8) squeaked past Elgin 38-37 in another 4A title game over the weekend.
The Lions failed to score in the first quarter, missed their first five field goals and had five early turnovers. A 3-point basket by David Anderson to open the second period put the Cougars on top 12-0.
Ada settled for a 19-10 halftime lead but ratcheted the defense up in the second half. Sophomore Kaden Cooper drained back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter to make it 25-10.
Jaxson Robinson hit a triple of his own later in the period and, following two Cooper free throws, sank a baseline jumper to extend the Ada lead to 32-13.
Cooper’s dunk that turned into a three-point play at the 5:47 mark of the fourth period pushed the AHS advantage to 38-16. He finished with a team-high 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line.
Robinson followed with 11 points and was also 4-of-6 from the field.
Anderson chipped in seven points, hitting both of his field goals and his only two free shots. Jake Shannon and Trey Havens added five points each.
The Cougars shot 14-of-26 (53.8%) from the field as a team, while Blanchard finished 6-of-33 (18.2%).
The Lions got 13 points from Whit Carpenter.
