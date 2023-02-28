HARRAH — The Ada High School boys basketball team made just the right plays late in overtime to stun No. 6 Newcastle 61-58 in a wild Class 4A Regional Tournament championship game Saturday night in Harrah.
The 12th-ranked Cougars notched their 20th win of the season against just six losses, while the Racers dropped to 21-5.
Ada earned a spot in a Class 4A Area Tournament championship contest opposite No. 4 Douglass at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Stroud. The Trojans advanced by defeating No. 15 Victory Christian 44-40. Douglass, now 22-1, is riding a 20-game winning streak.
Three big plays down the stretch in the OT proved to be the difference for the Cougars.
Trailing 57-55, Ada’s Jack Morris caught a perfect inbounds pass from Devon MacCollister and hit a layup in traffic to tie the game at 57-all with 1:52 left.
After Zach Cragg hit a free throw with 45 seconds remaining, the Racers went ahead 58-57.
The second big play happened after MacCollister was fouled on a baseline drive. He went to the free-throw line for two shots and Ada head coach Kyle Caufield opted to keep his four teammates in the backcourt.
MacCollister missed both free throws, but after the second attempt he alertly ran toward the ball, got the rebound between the four Newcastle defenders and was fouled again.
This time MacCollister made the two free throws to put Ada ahead 59-58 with 12.9 seconds left.
After a Newcastle timeout with 8.9 ticks remaining, the Racers got the ball in the hands of senior playmaker Chase Sucharda. He took a couple of dribbles at the top of the key and drove down the left side of the lane before being stripped of the ball by Ada’s Andrew Hughes, who came up with the steal and was fouled.
Hughes sank two free shots with 1.2 seconds left and Newcastle’s long heave at the buzzer fell way short.
“What a game,” Caufield said during the postgame celebration. “We knew coming in it was going to be tough. We knew it would come down to getting some stops and hitting some free throws to have a chance to win the game. “
Caufield said MacCollister showed great hustle when getting the pivotal rebound after missing his two free throws.
“He’s a competitor. He could tell it was off, saw some relaxation and ran in there and made a play.,” he said.
Caufield said it was only fitting that Hughes came up with the big defensive play at the end.
“For the last two or three years, Andrew has drawn the assignment of guarding one of the other team’s best players. He’s an elite defender,” Caufield said.
The game was exciting from start to finish.
Ada led 18-16 after the first quarter only to see the Racers surge to a 29-28 lead at halftime
The Cougars turned a four-point deficit into a 41-36 lead after a 9-0 run capped by a dunk from Carter Columbe. Hughes had blocked a shot on the other end and tossed a long pass to Columbe who soared in for the slam at the 2:06 mark of the third period.
Newcastle rallied to trim the Ada lead to 41-40 heading into an exciting fourth quarter.
Ada looked like it might wrap up the game after a late sequence that put the Cougars on top by five. That mini-AHS run was started by an emphatic dunk by Hughes after MacCollister had tracked down a rebound and hit Hughes in stride.
Hughes then hit a pair of free throws before MacCollister hit two of his own to put Ada on top 52-47 with just 1:03 remaining.
Carlsheon Young buried a long 3-pointer — his first make after four misses from long range — to get the Racers within 52-50 with 55 seconds left.
A critical jump ball went Newcastle’s way with 13.5 seconds left. It appeared MacCollister got clubbed in the head just before the tie-up, but the Racers got the ball and Zach Cragg scored inside after a nice pass from teammate Conner Boydstun with 3.5 seconds left to tie the game at 52-52 and force overtime.
Caufield tried to call time out after the Cragg basket but officials didn’t hear or see him. That set up the wild OT finish.
“It’s a big win for this group. After the last few years, even starting with COVID, this group has been through so much. We’ve been knocking on the door and getting close. Getting to within a game of going to state is what we strive for,” Caufield said.
Colombe led a balanced Ada offensive attack with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. He sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Hughes and MacCollister followed with 14 points apiece. Hughes also had a team-high nine rebounds, while MacCollister added seven boards and three steals.
Morris also hit double figures with 12 points. Sophomore Tremain Gray hit a big fourth-quarter 3-pointer for the Cougars.
Sucharda led Newcastle with a game-high 21 points. He also had nine rebounds and three steals. Young followed with 13 points, while Cragg added a double-double that included 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Both teams struggled at times from the free-throw line. Ada finished 11-of-20 from the stripe, while Newcastle sank 14-of-21 attempts.
By The Numbers
BOYS
Class 4A Regional
Championship
At Harrah
Ada 61, Newcastle 58 (OT)
NEWCASTLE 16 13 11 12 6 — 58
ADA 18 10 13 11 9 — 61
NEWCASTLE: Chase Sucharda 9-16, 2-3, 21; Carlsheon Young 4-14, 4-4, 13; Zach Cragg 3-10, 6-7, 12; Antonio Brown 2-7, 2-2, 7; Conner Boydstun 1-2, 0-0, 3; Tre Martinez 1-3, 0-3, 2. Totals: 20-53, 14-21, 58.
ADA: Carter Colombe 8-11, 0-0, 18; Andrew Hughes 5-10, 4-4, 14; Devon MacCollister 4-12, 5-10, 14; Jack Morris 5-12, 2-4, 12; Tremain Gray 1-2, 0-0, 3. Totals: 19-39, 11-20, 61.
Turnovers: Ada 16, Newcastle 15.
Steals: Ada 7 (MacCollister 3); Newcastle 9 (Sucharda 3, Cragg 3).
Rebounds: Ada 41 (Hughes 9, MacCollister 7, George Maddox 7).
3-point goals: Ada 4-10 (Gray 1-2, MacCollister 1-3, Colombe 2-3); Newcastle 4-15 (Sucharda 1-3, Boydstun 1-2, Young 1-5, Brown 1-2).
Fouled out: Young (N).
