Ada boys surge past Capitol Hill at Duncan

DUNCAN — The Ada High boys basketball team picked up the pace in the second quarter and rallied past Capitol Hill for a 68-51 victory in the first round of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational Thursday in Duncan.
Ada improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Redwolves fell to 0-4.
Capitol Hill led 13-9 after the first period before the Cougars used a 24-11 run in the second quarter to build a 33-24 halftime lead.
Ada outscored Capitol Hill 16-13 in the third quarter and 19-14 over the final eight minutes to steadily pull away.
“We competed very well today. We started slow as far as getting the ball to go in the hoop. We missed a lot of shots around the rim,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “However, our defense picked up in the second quarter, we got out in transition and finished at the rim. It was another good win and a solid team effort.”
Devon MacCollister led the Ada offense with a game-high 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Andrew Hughes followed with 13 points, while Jack Morris also hit double digits with 10. Camryn Reed added seven points for Ada.
D. Simpson paced the Redwolves with 18 points.
Ada played Chickasha — a 62-37 winner over host Duncan — in a Friday night semifinal contest. The title game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. tonight.
