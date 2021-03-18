Ada boys split pair in tournament action

IDABEL — Brodie Andrews threw another gem for the Ada High baseball team in Tuesday’s 8-1 win over Keene, Texas at the 2021 Southeast Shootout Tournament hosted by Broken Bow High School.
In the second contest, Ada dropped a 3-2 decision to Marlow. Both games were played at Idabel High School.
Ada is now 6-3 on the year and will travel to Sulphur on Monday and host the Bulldogs on Tuesday in a pair of District 4A-3 contests.
Game 1
Ada 8, Keene 1
Andrews, who improved to 2-0 on the young season, struck out 14 and walked two in a complete-game, one-hit shutout. He now has 34 strikeouts in 15.1 innings of work.
Ada led just 1-0 after three innings but pushed across four runs in the top of the fourth inning to stretch its margin to 5-0.
The Cougars’ fourth inning included a two-run homer by John Davis Muse, an RBI double by Zac Carroll and a run-scoring hit from Jack Morris.
Ada collected nine hits in the game including two each from Morris, Muse and Treston Eaker. Morris finished 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI, Muse went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored and Eaker went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Carroll went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
The Chargers’ lone hit came from Dann Jimmy, who singled to lead off the third inning.
Hadley Stockton was the losing hurler. He struck out one, walked six and gave up five earned runs in five innings.
Game 2
Marlow 3, Ada 2
Brennan Morgan hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Outlaws the walk-off win.
The game featured a dandy pitchers duel between Marlow’s Cooper Smith and Ada’s Hunter Condon. Smith tossed four innings and struck out seven, walked two and gave up two earned runs. Nate Herchock tossed the final three frames for Marlow. He struck out four and retired the final nine Ada hitters he faced to earn a save.
Condon, now 3-1, worked 6.1 innings and struck out seven, walked one and allowed two earned runs.
Morgan also led the MHS offense, going 2-for-4 with his game-winning RBI. Herchock doubled and drove in a run for the Outlaws.
Carroll went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead Ada from the top spot in the batting order, while John David Muse cracked a double. Jack Morris, Treston Eaker and AJ Duncan had Ada’s other hits.
