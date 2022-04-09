The Ada High boys golf team is batting a thousand when it comes to unfavorable weather conditions at golf tournaments this spring.
It was cool and the wind was brutal at the 2022 Duncan Invitational on Thursday at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club, but the Cougars still managed a solid two-round total of 726 and a Top 10 finish.
Ada was consistent, shooting a 362 in the first round and a 364 in round two. The Cougars were just three shots back of the OKC Storm 2 squad and six strokes behind Duncan’s No. 2 squad playing on its own home course. The Cougars entered the tournament ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.
“Today’s conditions were absolutely miserable. I thought we played pretty well considering how inexperienced we are,” said Ada boys golf coach Robbie Powell. “
Bishop Kelley, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, ran away with the team title after an impressive two-day total of 314-325—639. Host Duncan, No. 3 in Class 5A, was runner-up at 344-326—670 and the OKC Storm No. 1 finished third at 337-340—677.
Lawton placed fourth with a score of 341-344—685 and Class 5A No. 4 Guthrie was fifth in the rugged field of 18 teams at 349-340—689.
Senior Derek Layton paced the Cougar club by firing off an 83-86—169 that left him a single stroke from a Top 10 finish in the medalist race.
“I was really happy with Derek Layton and the way he handled the difficult conditions,” Powell said.
Bishop Kelly standout Will Hennessee and Lawton’s Zachary Siacca tied at the top of the medalist standings. Hennessee, a sophomore, shot a 70-81—151, while Siacca — a Cameron signee — also carded a 151 with a 73 in the first round and 78 in the second round but settled for second after a scorecard playoff. Jace Black of Duncan finished third with an 87-72—159.
Ada senior Seth Stowers shot an 86-93—179 and junior Cooper Patterson was next at 96-91—187. Senior Carter Hanson followed with a 97-94—191 and sophomore Braxton Elkins rounded out the Ada scoring at 104-105—209.
“We still have a lot that we have to improve before our regional,” Powell said.
Ada is now off until competing in the Del City Invitational on April 21 at Trosper Golf Club in Oklahoma City.
BOYS
2022 Duncan Invitational
Duncan Golf & Tennis Club
Team Standings
Team Results:
1. Bishop Kelly 314-325/639
2. Duncan #1 344-326/670
3. OKC Storm #1 337-340/677
4. Lawton High 341-344/685
5. Guthrie 349-340/689
6. Velma-Alma 350-350/700
7. Lone Grove 355-354/709
8. Duncan #2 354-366/720
9. OKC Storm #2 353-370/723
10. ADA 362-364/726
11. Elk City 374-359/733
12. Marlow 371-368/739
13. Marlow #2 388-368/764
14. Ardmore 378-396/774
15. Lawton McArthur 424-363/787
16. Comanche 398-412/810
17. Duncan #3 424-402/826
18. Elgin 458-462/920
Top Individual Result
Will Hennessee (Tulsa Kelly) 70-81/151
Zachary Siacca (Lawton High) 73-78/151
Jace Black (Duncan) 87-72/159
Ada Individual Results
Derek Layton 83-86/169
Seth Stowers 86-93/179
Cooper Patterson 96-91/187
Carter Hanson 97-94/191
Braxton Elkins 104-105/209
Up Next: Ada at Del City Invitational at Trosper Golf Club in Oklahoma City on April 21.
