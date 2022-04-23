OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys golf team is starting to make strides.
The Cougars shot a 336, good enough for eighth place at the tough Del City Invitational held Thursday at the Trosper Park Golf Course.
Enid won the team title with a blistering 285 followed by Oklahoma City Storm team No. 1 at 292. The OKC Storm team No. 2 was third at 306 followed by Westmoore at 307 and Edmond at 317.
Ada was just three strokes behind seventh-place Carl Albert, which posted a team score of 334.
“I thought today was a great improvement over the past performances this year,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell. “I had three kids shoot their best tournament round.”
Sophomore Braxton Elkins led the Ada contingent with a 79. Demetrius Farr of Enid won the medalist crown with a 70. John Mores of the OKC Storm No. 1 also shot a 70, while Mason Haley of Enid was a stroke back in third place with a 71.
“Braxton Elkins was outstanding today. His putting was much better than it has been to date,” Powell said.
Cooper Patterson was second for the Cougars with an 84. Seth Stowers was right behind with an 85. Carter Hanson turned in an 88 while Derek Layton finished with a 95.
“We still have a long way to go to make the state tournament, but we are getting close to where we need to be,” Powell said.
The Cougars return to action Monday at the Ardmore Invitational.
———o———
Thursday, April 21
Del City Invitational
At Trosper Park Golf Course
Teams Standings
1. Enid 285
2. OKC Storm #1 292
3. OKC Storm #2 306
4. Westmoore 310
5. Edmond 317
6. Moore 319
7. Carl Albert 334
8. ADA 336
9. Southmoore 341
10. Deer Creek #1 344
11. Blanchard 385
12. Harding Prep 389
13. PC North 392
14. Deer Creek #2 400
15. Edmond Santa Fe 402
Top 3 Individuals
Demetrius Farr (Enid) 70
John Morris (OK C Storm) 70
Mason Haley (Enid) 71
Ada Individual Results
Braxton Elkins 79
Cooper Patterson 84
Seth Stowers 85
Carter Hanson 88
Derek Layton 95
Up Next: Ada at Ardmore Invitational on Monday.
