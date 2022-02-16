With the final seconds ticking off the clock, Ada’s 6-5 senior post player Josh Murray hauled in a rebound, rumbled down the court and made a layup just before the final buzzer sounded in the Cougars’ 60-43 win over Seminole Monday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
It was a fitting way to end Senior Night for the Cougs.
“Josh had been talking about getting a coast-to-coast all year,” Ada boys coach Kyle Caufield said. “And he also wanted to get a 3.”
Murray had attempted a 3-pointer a possession or two before that was right on target but rimmed out.
“He shot it right in the mouth and it almost went it,” Caufield said.
The Cougars improved to 14-9 on the year, while Seminole left town at 9-13.
Ada boys basketball seniors who were honored before the game included Murray, Caden Carey, Camryn Reed and Caden Ross, who was forced to miss the season after ACL surgery.
“It’s been a good run for these seniors. They’ve helped build a program. It’s good for them to go out with a win,” Caufield said. “It’s hard to believe it goes so fast. It feels like just yesterday they were seventh and eighth graders sitting in my classroom.”
Seminole’s Dontre Garfield hit a 3-pointer at the 4:02 mark of the second quarter that tied the score at 15-all.
Ada then went on a 14-0 run that was poetry in motion. The Cougars passed the ball well, got open shots and tighten up on defense to get turnovers that led to easy scores.
Highlights of that run included a two-hand dunk by Andrew Hughes on a fast break, three baskets inside — including a three-point play — from Kendre Grant and a three-point play by Hughes to open the third quarter.
The run was capped by a putback from Reed that made it 33-17 at the 6:33 mark of the third quarter.
“That was a really good stretch for us right there. We work on moving the ball around, sharing the basketball and trusting your teammate is going to make the right play. That’s what they were doing there,” Caufield said. “I also thought we picked it up defensively right there. Our energy picked up right then. As long as they continue that we’re going to be fine.”
Hughes turned in his best game to date since returning to the Ada starting lineup after battling a back injury. He scored a game-high 20 points on 9-of10 shooting from the floor (his lone miss was a 3-pointer). He also had six rebounds.
Reed scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds. Devon MacCollister added eight points and a game-best 10 rebounds. Both he and Reed and two steals apiece.
Grant scored nine points and had three takeaways off the bench for the home team.
Ada ended the night shooting a hot 53.2% from the field (25-of-47).
Ajoggee Wassana led Seminole with 12 points to go with four rebounds and three steals. Both Joe Fixico and Benny Cochren followed with eight points apiece for the visitors.
It’s on to the postseason for the Cougars, who host Bridge Creek at 8 p.m. Saturday in a Class 4A District championship game.
“I believe we’re ready. But there’s no choice now. You have to be ready. Now it’s time to go play,” Caufield said.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Monday, Feb. 14
At Ada
Ada 60, Seminole 43
SEMINOLE 12 5 10 16 — 43
ADA 14 14 16 16 — 60
SEMINOLE: Ajoggee Wassana 4-9, 4-9, 12; Joe Fixico 3-9, 0-0, 8; Benny Cochren 3-5, 2-4, 8; Miguel Conley 1-8, 4-4, 6; Dontre Garfield 1-2, 0-0, 3; Jaxson Smith 1-2, 0-0, 3; Yuro Sewell 1-1, 0-0, 2; Lantz Fixico 0-4, 1-2 1. Totals: 14-49, 11-20, 43.
ADA: Andrew Hughes 9-10, 2-4, 20; Camryn Reed 4-8, 2-2, 12; Kendre Grant 4-4, 1-1, 9; Devon MacCollister 3-6, 1-2, 8; Jack Morris 2-6, 0-4, 4; Cooper Patterson 1-3, 0-0, 3; Caden Carey 1-3, 0-0, 2; Josh Murray 1-7, 0-0, 2. Totals: 25-47, 6-13, 60.
Turnovers: Seminole 13, Ada 16.
Steals: Seminole 9 (Wassana 3); Ada 9 (Grant 3).
Rebounds: Seminole 31 (J. Fixico 5); Ada 39 (MacCollister 10, Reed 7).
3-point goals: Seminole 4-19 (J. Fixico 2-6, Garfield 1-1, Smith 1-2); Ada 4-17 (Reed 2-5, MacCollister 1-3, Patterson 1-3).
Fouled Out: Wassana (S).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.