Ada boys sock Seminole, 68-44

SEMINOLE — The Ada High boys basketball team hit Seminole from all directions in a convincing 68-44 road win Tuesday night.
Ada improved to 10-9 on the year, while the host Chieftains dropped to 8-10.
The Cougars had four different players reach double figures and a fifth player score nine. The Chieftains didn’t know what hit them right from the start.
“It was a well-balanced attack offensively. We did a great job of sharing the ball and passing up the good shot for the great shot,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “That’s what is all about — trusting your teammate. We did a great job of defending the drive and limiting their offensive rebounds.”
Ada raced out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter and carried a 31-21 lead into halftime. The Cougars then put the game away with a 22-10 run in the third period.
Five different players scored in both the first and third quarters.
Jack Morris led the way with 16 points, while Camryn Reed followed with 14. Devon MacCollister hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 for the Cougars, while Andrew Hughes was right behind with 12 points.
Ada post player Josh Murray just missed double figures with nine.
Seminole had three players lead the way with eight points apiece — Miguel Conley, Vcake Wassana and Joe Fixico. Braxton Street chipped in six for the home team.
The Ada boys travel to Durant on Friday.
