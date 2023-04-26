Ada boys soccer team ends season with win over Madill

The Ada High School boys soccer team just missed out on a postseason berth but finished the spring on a high note with a 1-0 win over Madill on Senior Night last week.
The Cougars recognized seniors Samuel Rhynes, Angel Velasquez, Quinn Stevens, Jose Palma and Isaiah Walker before the game.
It was the first time the Ada boys had defeated Madill since the 2016 season according to head coach Larry Morgan. Ada finished the season at 8-7.
“The young men were electric and played with energy and passion throughout the entire game,” Morgan said.
The match was scoreless at halftime but midway through the second half Samuel Rhynes fittingly scored the lone goal of the contest.
“From that point on the game was a tense affair as both teams fought for any advantage they could find,” Morgan said. “We held on to the end and this win guaranteed us a winning season.”
Some members of the Ada High School band were in attendance and played during the contest.
“You could tell it really improved the atmosphere around the stadium,” Morgan said.
The top four teams in each district earn playoff spots and the Cougars finished sixth with a 3-4 record in District 4A-1 play. Bethany, Chickasha, Newcastle and Madill earned postseason bids from 4A-1.
The Ada High girls soccer team finished the season at 9-5 overall and 4-3 in district play. The Lady Cougars finished fourth in the 4A-1 standings and will travel to Weatherford for a playoff game next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.