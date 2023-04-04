The Ada High School boys tennis team finished as runners-up at their own tournament Saturday at the Ada Tennis Center.
Edmond North totaled 61 team points and Ada followed with 55. Cascia Hall was third at 51, Norman was fourth at 40 and Ducan was fifth at 34. The Byng Pirates settled for sixth in a three-way tie with Edmond Memorial and Pauls Valley with 30 points each.
In girls action, Edmond North won the title with 62 points and Cascia Hall was next at 57. Short-handed Ada captured third place at 44 followed by Duncan at 41 and Byng and Heritage Hall with 39 points each.
Both Ada teams are off until heading to the Ardmore tournament on Friday (boys) and Saturday (girls).
“I was extremely proud of both the boys and girls teams,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes.”
The Byng girls and boys squads are headed to the Henryetta Quad Tournament today and play at Duncan on Saturday.
ADA BOYS
“The boys finished runner-up in a tough tournament. Every division helped themselves as far as seeding goes,” Swopes said.
The Cougars were runners-up in No. 1 Singles, No. 2 Singles and No. 1 Doubles.
Edmond North’s duo of Monte Mora and Michell Rice turned back Ada’s Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 Doubles championship match.
In No. 1 Singles, James Benjen of Cascia Hall knocked off Halston Redwine of Ada 6-1, 6-1 for the title.
Ben Turney of Edmond North defeated Ada’s Drew Lilliard 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 2 Singles championship matchup.
In No. 2 Doubles, the Ada pair of Brady Bacon and Anthony Towers pushed past Cole Crimmings and Britten Davis of Duncan 6-4, 6-0 for third place.
BYNG BOYS
Byng’s Jackson Goodman finished seventh in No. 1 Singles after a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Britt Malherbe of Heritage Hall.
Both Byng’s double entries finished eighth.
The No. 1 Doubles team of Ty Mills and Tyler Wear dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Mark Green and Christian Meave of Pauls Valley in the seventh-place match and Hunter Murray and Hayden Ware fell to Edmond Memorial by a 7-6, 6-1 count in the No. 2 Doubles seventh-place match.
Byng’s Jake Eads upended Mason Mayer of Guthrie 6-0, 6-4 for 11th place.
ADA GIRLS
The Lady Cougars were already behind the 8-ball without the services of senior Ava Bolin, who was competing in a state choir competition. Then, Eden Boggs had to withdraw during a second-round match with Ducan’s Emma Villagrana due to an injury. Boggs was leading 6-0, 1-0 at the time.
“All things considered, our girls played pretty well to finish third in this tough tournament,” Swopes said.
Zoey Brown and teammate Jerzie O’Neal captured third place in No. 2 Doubles with a 7-6, 6-0 victory over Duncan’s Jayden Brown and Bailee Howard.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles team of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead dropped a 7-6, 6-1 decision to Jasmine Crain and Ainsley Trice of Heritage Hall in the third-place match.
In No. 1 Singles, freshman Kylee Witt — the No. 1 Singles player for the Ada Junior High girls — stepped up and knocked off Byng’s C.J. Lee 6-3, 6-2 for fifth place.
“Kylee filled in for Ava today and had an outstanding tournament,” Swopes said.
BYNG GIRLS
Byng’s Emily Holloway defeated Katelin Johnson of Edmond Memorial 6-0, 6-1 for fifth place in No. 2 Singles.
In No. 1 Doubles action, the Byng team of Audrey Boatright and Jayci Cole dropped a marathon match to Sheridan White and Kaylee Harrison by a count of 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 in an exciting battle for seventh place.
Byng’s Presley Dickinson and Yocilen Hernandez had to bow out of the No. 2 Doubles seventh-place matchup with Altus via injury default.
———o———
The Results
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. Edmond North 62
2. Cascia Hall 57
3. ADA 44
4. Duncan 41
5. BYNG 39
tie Heritage Hall 39
7. Altus 37
8. Guthrie 35
9. Edmond Memorial 27
10. Norman 21
tie Pauls Valley 21
12. Shawnee 20
13. Durant 18
14. Ardmore 14
15. McAlester 7
16. Purcell 2
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. C.J. Lee (Byng) 6-3,6-2 (5th Place)
2. Eden Boggs (Ada) was up 6-0,1-0 when she hurt her knee and had to injury default to Emma Villagrana (Duncan) 2nd round.
DOUBLES
1. Jasmine Crain/AInsleyTrice (Heritage Hall) def. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) 7-6,6-1 (3rd Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Jayden Brown/Baliee Howard (Duncan) 7-6,6-0 (3rd Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Ardmore Tournament Saturday.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Kylie Witt (Ada) def. CJ Lee (Byng) 6-3, 6-2 (5th Place).
2. Emily Holloway (Byng) defeated Katelin Johnson (Edmond Memorial) 6-,0 6-1 (5th Place).
DOUBLES
1. Sheridan White/Kaylee Harrison (Duncan) def. Audrey Boatright/Jayci Cole (Byng) 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 (5th Place)
2. Dodson/Whitaker (Altus) def. Presley Dickinson/Yocilen Hernandez (Byng) via injury default (7th Place)
Up Next: Byng girls at Henryetta Quad today.
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Edmond North 61
2. Ada 55
3. Cascia Hal 51
4. Norman 40
5. Duncan 34
6. BYNG 30
tie Edmond Memorial 30
tie Pauls Valley 30
9. McAlester 29
10. Durant 24
11. OCA 22
12. Altus 19
13. Guthrie 14
14. Heritage Hall 13
tie Shawnee 13
16. Ardmore 7
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. James Benien (Cascia Hall) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Ben Turney (Edmond North) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 6-3,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Matthew Anderson (Ada II) def. Bode Whitehead (OCA) 7-5,6-3 (13th Place)
2. Tanner Saint (Ada III) def. Trace Saxon (Altus) 6-4,6-0 (15th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Monte Mora/Michell Rice (Edmond North) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 6-4,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Crimmins/Davis (Duncan) 6-4,6-0 (3rd Place)
2. Nunez/Winsett (Altus) def. Trenton Hensley/Bladen Johnson (Ada II) 6-4,6-1 (13th Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Ardmore Tournament Friday.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Jackson Goodman (Byng) defeated Britt Malherbe (Heritage Hall) 6-2, 6-0 (7th Place)
2. Jake Eads (Byng) defeated Mason Mayer (Guthrie) 6-0, 6-4 (11th place)
DOUBLES
1. Mark Green/Christian Meave (Pauls Valley) def. Ty Mills/Tyler Ware (Byng)6-2, 6-4 (7th Place)
2. Edmond Memorial def. Hunter Murray/Hayden Ware 7-6, 6-1 (7th Place)
Up Next: Byng boys at Henryetta Quad today.
