The Ada High School boys tennis team overcame a wild Class 5A Regional Tournament to finish second in the team standings and qualified the whole team for this weekend’s state tournament.
Play started Monday morning at the Ada Tennis Center but less than an hour into the first-round matches it started misting and Ada head coach Terry Swopes, the tournament director, had everyone leave the courts.
Rain was in the forecast so Swopes and the other coaches at the regional decided to complete it at Shawnee High School rather than try to wait out rain that was forecasted for Ada later Monday.
“It was chaotic, but the kids handled it great,” Swopes told The Ada News Tuesday morning. “It went well.”
Ada crowned one regional championship and had two runner-up finishes and came away with a third-place medal.
“Everyone had a great day. We got everyone (to state) and picked up a big win at one doubles,” Swopes said. “It was a good day. I’m proud of the kids for handling the adversity of moving locations.”
Crossings Christian won the regional championship with 34 points, followed by Ada at 28, McAlester at 22 and Tahlequah at 21. Ardmore rounded out the Top 5 with 19 points.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles team of Halston Redwine and Noah Watkins defeated Graham Clark and Parker Dillon of Crossings Christian to claim the championship.
In No. 2 Doubles, the Ada pair of Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Gavin Clark and Kyler Kosanke in the championship match.
Hunter Demunbrun of Crossings Christian got the best of Ada’s Boady Ross 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 Singles finals.
And Wyatt Brown of Ada rolled past Mekhi Barr of McAlester 6-0, 6-1 for third place in No. 1 Singles.
The Class 5A State Tournament is Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
The Result
BOYS
Monday, May 11
CLASS 5A REGIONAL
At Ada & Shawnee
Team Standings
1. Crossings Christian 34
2. Ada 28
3. McAlester 22
4. Tahlequah 21
5. Ardmore 19
6. Sapulpa 3
7. Del City 2
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Wyatt Brown (Ada) def. Mekhi Barr (McAlester) 6-0,6-1 (3rd Place)
2. Hunter Demunbrun (Crossings Christian) def. Boady Ross (Ada) 6-0,6-1 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Halston Redwine/Noah Watkins (Ada) def. Graham Clark/Parker Dillon (Crossings Christian) 6-2,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Gavin Clark/Kyler Kosanke (Crossings Christian) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 6-3,6-2 (1st Place)
