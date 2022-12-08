Ada boys run past Tecumseh

TECUMSEH — The Ada High boys basketball team got off to a bit of a slow start during Tuesday’s road game at Tecumseh.
However, the Cougars dug in defensively and ran away from host Tecumseh in a 63-37 win.
Ada starts the young season off at 2-0, while the Savages slipped to 0-3.
“Any time you play at Tecumseh, you better be prepared for a tough game and a great atmosphere,” Ada boys head coach Kyle Caufield told The Ada News. “I thought we played a great game on the defensive end of the floor. I was very pleased with how well we communicated and rebounded. We were very active on that end of the floor.”
Ada led 13-5 after the first quarter but picked up the pace from there. The Cougars outscored the Savages 19-14 in the second quarter and used a 17-11 surge in the third period and saw their lead grow to 49-30.
“I thought we got off to a slow start offensively. We missed quite a few point-blank shots that we normally make in the first quarter,” Caufield said. “However, we found our groove in the second and third quarters to take control of the game.”
Ada senior Andrew Hughes led the Cougar offense with a game-high 22 points. Devon MacCollister followed with 19. Both players hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Carter Colombe chimed in with eight points and Jack Morris was next with seven.
Tecumseh got a team-best 14 points from Brady Overstreet — including a pair of 3-pointers — but no other THS player scored more than five.
The Cougars now travel to the Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament which begins today and runs through Saturday in Duncan. Ada is scheduled to meet Chickasha at 5:30 p.m. today in a first-round matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.